Butter Blocks Market Set For 3.4% CAGR Growth With Baking Applications Leading The Way

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Butter Blocks Market , by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032”. The butter blocks market size was valued at $32.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $45.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Access Sample Copy:

Butter blocks, a popular dairy product derived from cream, are solid blocks of butter that are convenient for storage and use in culinary applications. Typically made from churned cream and sometimes salt, butter blocks are known for their rich flavor and versatility in both sweet and savory dishes.

The butter blocks market analysis encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of solid blocks of butter, catering to the needs of consumers seeking natural, minimally processed dairy products. With a resurgence in the popularity of butter driven by changing attitudes towards saturated fat and processed foods, the demand for butter blocks has seen steady growth in recent years. Butter blocks offer a convenient and versatile solution for consumers looking to enhance the flavor and texture of their culinary creations, whether in baking, cooking, or simply spreading on toast.

Moreover, the nutritional profile of butter, including its content of fat-soluble vitamins and minerals, contributes to its appeal as a wholesome ingredient. As the culinary landscape continues to evolve and consumer preferences shift towards authentic, natural foods, the butter blocks is poised for further expansion and innovation, providing opportunities for manufacturers to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products. These factors are anticipated to drive the butter blocks market demand in the upcoming years.

Despite recent shifts in attitudes towards saturated fats, health concerns related to high-fat dairy products persist. Some consumers remain cautious about consuming butter due to its high saturated fat content, fearing potential adverse effects on cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health. In addition, the butter blocks industry faces stiff competition from margarine, spreads, and other butter substitutes marketed as healthier alternatives. Manufacturers of these products often leverage health claims, such as lower saturated fat content or added nutrients, to attract consumers seeking healthier options. Therefore, butter blocks need to compete in a fragmented industry landscape, which is anticipated to restrain the butter blocks market growth in the upcoming years.

Inquire Before Purchase:

Rising awareness regarding health & wellness along with increasing consumer demand for specialty ingredients in food products is anticipated to have a positive impact on the butter blocks market. For instance, as consumers increasingly prioritize health & wellness, there is a growing demand for natural and minimally processed food products like butter. Butter blocks made from high-quality cream without artificial additives or preservatives appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking wholesome ingredients for their diets. Consumers across the globe are exploring unique and specialty ingredients to enhance their cooking and dining experiences. Butter blocks with distinct characteristics, such as European-style butter with higher butterfat content or grass-fed butter from premium sources, attract discerning consumers looking for premium quality and flavor. These factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the butter blocks market forecast.

Furthermore, the advancements in packaging technology and design offer opportunities for differentiation and consumer engagement in the butter blocks market. Innovative packaging formats, such as portion-controlled blocks or resealable packaging for convenience and freshness, enhance the appeal and shelf presence of butter blocks on retail shelves. In addition, with increasing awareness regarding environmental sustainability and ethical sourcing practices, there is a growing demand for butter blocks produced from responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable farming practices. Brands that prioritize transparency, traceability, and ethical production methods can capitalize on consumer preferences for environmentally friendly and socially responsible products. These factors are anticipated to drive the butter blocks market opportunities in the upcoming years.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

The butter block market share is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is classified into salted, unsalted, and others. By application, it is divided into baking, cooking, spreading, and flavoring. By distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online stores. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

The key players profiled in the butter blocks market report include Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited Lactalis Group, Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., Arla Foods amba, Kerry Group, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Dean Foods, FrieslandCampina, Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., and Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global butter blocks market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Get Report Customized:

Key Findings of the Study

Based on type, the salted sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the unsalted sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Based on application, the baking sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the online stores sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

More Similar Reports:

Fish Gelatin Market-

Phospholipid Market-

Savory Ingredients Market-

Protein Ingredients Market-

Organic Cassava Starch Market-

Vanilla Extract Market-

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

Allied Market Research Blog:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.