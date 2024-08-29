OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Crimes In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the crimes committed by the Israeli forces (IOF) in the cities of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm in the occupied West that resulted in 11 martyrs and the injury of dozens of citizens as well as causing major destruction of roads, infrastructure and facilities.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the OIC considered this as further crimes and organized state practiced by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The OIC held the Israeli occupation directly responsible for the consequences of these heinous crimes that require accountability in accordance with international criminal law.

The organization called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and enforce its relevant resolutions, put an end to this never-ending Israeli terrorism throughout the occupied Palestinian territory including Jerusalem, and provide protection to the Palestinian people.

