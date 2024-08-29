Primax Unveils Advanced HOC Miniature Camera Module

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primax Ltd., a leading camera module provider, proudly announces its innovative HOC (Holder on Chip) miniature camera module. This breakthrough product is engineered to meet clients seeking superior camera solutions for their products.

The global camera module is witnessing remarkable growth, with a projected expansion at a CAGR of 10.4%, reaching over US$ 86.63 billion by 2031, according to Transparency Market Research (2023). This surge is fueled by the rapid advancement of and an escalating demand for more immersive experiences in consumer electronics and automotive systems. As consumers seek products that offer enhanced functionality, miniaturization, and multi-functionality, the need for advanced, compact, and high-performance camera modules has become more pressing, highlighting the relevance and potential impact of Primax's HOC miniature camera module.

Primax's HOC miniature camera module addresses these market demands by leveraging state-of-the-art laser cutting techniques and multifunctional adhesives. The HOC module delivers a unique combination of durability, high image quality, and significantly reduced dimensions. These innovations ensure that Primax remains at the forefront of camera module technology, providing clients with customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements and ensuring seamless integration into their products.

"Our development strategy is focused on enhancing the uniqueness and market competitiveness of our products," said Jason Hsu, VP of Visual System Business Group at Primax. "The HOC camera module exemplifies our commitment to innovation and quality, providing our clients with advanced solutions that meet their evolving needs."

Primax's dedicated R&D team, composed of optical engineers, material scientists, and electronic engineers, continuously drives the innovation and optimization of this product. Significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment and ongoing training ensure that Primax stays ahead in the industry.

Primax's rigorous quality control measures meet or exceed industry standards. Every stage of the production process, from raw material inspection to final product testing, is meticulously monitored to ensure superior reliability and performance.

The versatile HOC miniature camera module is suitable for a wide range of applications, including:



Drone Photography : Lightweight and compact, improving flight efficiency and image quality.

Medical Equipment : High-definition imaging for medical devices, maintaining a miniaturized design.

Home Security Systems: Discreet design with high-quality imaging for security cameras.

Smartphone Camera Modules: Enhanced image quality and performance in a reduced size. Wearable Devices: High-quality imaging for compact devices like smartwatches and AR/VR glasses.

About Primax

Primax Electronics is a leading integrated solution supplier with best-in-class solutions for information products, smart lifestyle and auto/AIoT products. Our product applications expand into pubic/ community safety and auto electronics segments. Primax is uniquely positioned with its "X-in-1 Sensory Fusion" strategy by providing customers with a one-stop shop integration of interface, vision and acoustic technologies. Primax has been the best business partner for global brands by offering exceptional mechanical and electronic engineering services, strong integration capabilities and total solutions with its wide array of technologies.

Visit Primax for more information at:

SOURCE Primax Electronics