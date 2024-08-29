Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's Action Drama Worth Your Time?
Date
8/29/2024 1:25:40 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Natural Star Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has swiftly become one of his fans' most anticipated films. It is also a key release for Tollywood, with the largest premiere in the second half of the year. Vivek Athreya wrote and directed the film, which premiered to an enormous global response on August 29. This film is the year's biggest release, capturing global attention. Its enormous release has prompted the rescheduling of several films in various Indian languages and sectors.
Pre-sales and advance ticket bookings are smashing records, especially in Telugu states and beyond, and the enthusiasm around Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is tangible. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it available to a large audience.
As the film entered theatres, action film fans who had reserved tickets for the first day, first show (FDFS) raced to the theatres to enjoy the cinematic experience.
Check out these fan Twitter reviews for the film:
Nani plays Surya, with Priyanka Mohan as Charulatha (Charu), S.J. Suryah as R. Dayanand, Murali Sharma as Koormanand, Aditi Balan as Bhadra, Sai Kumar as Surya's father Sankaram, and Subhalekha Sudhakar as Kamalakar. Supreeth as Kaali, Abhirami as Chayadevi, Ajay as Govardhan, and Ajay Ghosh as Narayana Prabha are among the other notable characters in the cast.
