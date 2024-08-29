PR Conclave Addresses Challenges In Stakeholder Engagement In The Digital Age

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, July 26, 2024 – The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), in collaboration with AAFT, hosted an influential PR conclave focused on the challenges of stakeholder engagement in the digital age. The event provided a for in-depth discussions on the evolving landscape of public relations and the critical role it plays in today's interconnected world.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, opened the conclave with a keynote address, highlighting the inevitability of change in the field of public relations.“If there is anything that is constant, it is change,” Dr. Marwah stated.“The style, equipment, and methods may have evolved, but the fundamental concept of building relationships remains unchanged. As the old proverb goes, your growth depends on the kind of people you know. Public relations has always played a crucial role in every field, adapting to new challenges and opportunities.”



The ceremony featured esteemed speakers who shared their insights and experiences: Mr. Vinit Kumar from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, initiated the discussions with a focus on the integration of digital tools in stakeholder engagement. Prof. Dr. Charulata Singh, Chairperson of the Delhi Chapter PRSI, emphasized the importance of maintaining authenticity and transparency in digital communications.



Dr. Archana Kumari, Secretary of the Delhi Chapter PRSI, spoke about the evolving expectations of stakeholders in the digital era. Prof. Dr. Shuchi Yadav from Media Studies at JNU narrated examples of successful digital PR campaigns and their impact. Ms. Sumita Singh, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communication at Indian Oil Corporation, expressed the need for agility and responsiveness in managing digital PR. Ms. Harsh Bhargavi Pandiri, Treasurer of the Delhi Chapter PRSI, added her perspective on the ethical considerations and challenges faced by PR professionals today.



In recognition of their contributions, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT to the speakers and membership of World Peace Development and Research Foundation to all the distinguished guests and gifted them his books on accolades and achievements.



The conclave underscored the importance of adapting to the digital age while preserving the core principles of public relations. It provided valuable insights and strategies for effective stakeholder engagement in a rapidly changing environment.



