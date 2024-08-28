Johann Rupert Overtakes Aliko Dangote As Africa’S Richest Man

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a notable shift at the pinnacle of Africa's economic elite, South African billionaire Johann Rupert has claimed the title of Africa's richest person, surpassing Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote.



As of August 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires , Rupert's fortune saw an increment of $1.9 billion, elevating his total net worth to $14.3 billion, securing him the 147th spot globally-12 places ahead of Dangote.



Johann Rupert stands at the helm of Richemont, a leading conglomerate in the global luxury goods market.



The company boasts prestigious brands like Cartier and Montblanc under its umbrella. This surge in Rupert's wealth is attributed to robust performances across the luxury sector.



Conversely, Dangote's net worth has dropped by $1.7 billion this year, now totaling $13.4 billion. This downturn is reflective of the broader economic struggles within Nigeria.







Dangote's wealth, predominantly invested in local assets, is vulnerable to fluctuations in the Nigerian economy.



The country has been grappling with challenges such as high inflation rates exceeding 30% following significant economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

Shifts in Africa's Wealth Rankings

Dangote, aged 66, originally amassed his wealth through ventures in the cement and sugar sectors. He recently expanded his portfolio with the inauguration of an oil refinery in Lagos, Nigeria's economic nucleus.



Despite these advancements, his business endeavors have encountered obstacles, including production delays at the new refinery and disruptions in supply chains.



In addition, the economic narratives of both billionaires are telling of the broader dynamics at play within Africa's market economies.



Rupert's ascent is underpinned by the global demand for luxury goods, whereas Dangote's challenges mirror the economic vicissitudes in Nigeria.



This change in the rankings is not just a reflection of personal success but echoes significant economic shifts within the continent.



As the title of Africa 's richest shifts, it underscores the evolving nature of global and local markets. Each businessman navigates the complexities of economic trends and market demands in this dynamic environment.



The journey of these titans continues to be a testament to the resilience and dynamic nature of entrepreneurial ventures in Africa.

Here is a list of the top five richest Africans as of August 2024:







Rank 1: Johann Rupert & family, South Africa, $14.3 billion, 147th



Rank 2: Aliko Dangote, Nigeria, $13.4 billion, 159th



Rank 3: Nicky Oppenheimer, South Africa, $11.3 billion, 213th



Rank 4: Nassef Sawiris, Egypt, $9.48 billion, 278th

Rank 5: Natie Kirsh, South Africa, $9.22 billion, 286th

