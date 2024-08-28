Jamaica – FCDO, WFP To Provide Post-Hurricane Cash Grants

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Andrew Laidley

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The of labour and social security is partnering with the of the United Kingdom (UK), through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critical cash grant assistance to Jamaicans most affected by hurricane Beryl.

This collaboration was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the ministry in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, August 27. The partnership will see the UK Government committing £160,000 (US$200,000) towards cash transfer interventions in Jamaica.





This initiative supports the ministry's ongoing efforts to provide immediate financial aid to approximately 2,000 individuals whose lives were severely impacted by the hurricane.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, portfolio minister, Pearnel Charles Jr., said,“outside of the infrastructure, comes the basic need for just cash for medicine, to buy food, etc. We don't want to just build back; it's about building back better. It's about putting those who are most vulnerable into situations that recognise their value.”

Cash grants will be distributed to affected households, prioritising those where homes were destroyed or significantly damaged, with special attention being given to those with children, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

In her remarks, permanent secretary in the ministry, Colette Roberts Risden, said:“This gathering reflects the longstanding cooperation and efforts among the government of Jamaica, the government of the United Kingdom and the World Food Programme.

“As we move forward together, we will continue to provide to those affected by the disaster and enable them to recover and emerge from this challenge stronger,” she added.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, in her remarks, noted:“We are pleased to be able to make this contribution... to provide humanitarian relief for vulnerable citizens to meet their basic needs; and we wish the people very well in getting back to normal as soon as they are able to.”

Head of the WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Jamaica Office, Dana Sacchetti, provided a breakdown of how the funds will be allocated.

“Assistance will be tailored to the size of a household, with US$120 to be provided over two months of payments to a household of between one and two persons; US$240 to a household of between three and five persons and US$340 for households comprised of six people or more,” he explained.

Beneficiaries will shortly be notified of their eligibility via SMS from WFP, with cash assistance to be disbursed by Western Union and their national network of more than 230 outlets.

Sacchetti reaffirmed support and solidarity for the people and government of Jamaica, highlighting that recovery plans for hurricane Beryl relief started well before the system commenced affecting the island.

“Even before the hurricane struck, the World Food Programme was in contact with our partners in government, monitoring Beryl and preparing options for response. Aligned with government priorities and with a key focus on food security, WFP has been working hand in glove with the [ministry] since the early days of Beryl's impact, to support in coordinating assessments, which put a human face on the needs compelled by such an event and help us to understand where to surge our support,” he stated.

The intervention will focus on parishes most severely affected by the hurricane, including Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Portland and St Mary, and other impacted areas identified through the Jamaica Household Disaster Impact and Needs Assessment (JHDINA).

