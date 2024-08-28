Lego Is Leader Of Toy Market
8/28/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Sales of colored Lego bricks in the first half of the year
exceeded the growth rate of the toy market as a whole, due to high
demand in Europe and North America, Azernews
reports.
The increase in Lego sales is due to the stagnation of the
global toy market and sluggish sales from competitors such as
Barbie, Hasbro (My Little Pony).
The family-owned Lego company said sales rose 13 percent from
January to June to $4.65 billion.
"We have achieved significantly better results than the entire
toy market and have increased market share quite quickly," CEO
Niels Christiansen told Reuters.
The company plans to open about 100 stores this year, bringing
the total number of stores to over 1,100.
