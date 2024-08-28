Greenwich Polo Club Spectacular 2024 Season Continues With Opening Match Of The Prestigious East Coast Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greenwich Polo Club Logo (Image Credit: Greenwich Polo Club)

Teams Smithfield and Escape in Action (Photo Credit: LuxuryExperience)

Polo Action (Photo Credit: LuxuryExperience)

Actress Eden Wright (Photo Credit: Lawlor Group)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Lawlor Media Group)

The premiere sporting event continues another summer of tradition, luxurious style, and sophistication on the East Coast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The iconic Greenwich Polo Club is in full force with its 2024 summer season, boasting an exciting lineup of Sunday polo match events.The Greenwich Polo Club, one of the premier polo clubs in the world, hosted the first match of the East Coast Open between Teams Smithfield (players: John Klopp (Position 1, Rating A), Manuel Villamil (Position 2, Rating 5), Pablo Pieres Jr (Position 3, Rating 9) and Joaquin Panelo (Positon 4, Rating 6)) and Escape Aviation (Andrew / Max Gundlachh (Position 1, Rating A), Felipe Miguens (Position 2, Rating 5), Mariano Gonzalez Jr. (Position 3, Rating 7) and Ezequiel Martinez Ferrario (Position 4, Rating 7)).A thrilling contest ensued where team Smithfield ultimately triumphed with a final score of 12-11.The next East Coast Open match presented by Audi will be played on September 1st, with the final on September 8th. The Greenwich Cup on September 15th rounds out the fall Polo season.The Greenwich Polo Club, an escape from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, is nestled within 80 acres of Connecticut's beautiful backcountry in the exclusive gated Conyers Farm community. The Club hosts prominent tournaments and professional players, the world's best polo horses, including the esteemed 20-goal East Coast Open by Audi.Each match attracts thousands of spectators from New York City, Fairfield, and around the world, who enjoy an afternoon of world-class polo sport with friends and family. The club offers a variety of experiences, from lawn picnic seating with reserved umbrellas and painted circles in the grass, to reserved bistro tables in front of the grandstand, private SkyBoxes, or tickets to The Players' Lounge tent. For larger groups or special occasions, consider booking a Player's Lounge Suite for ten guests or a private cabana for up to 25. Entry to Greenwich Polo club is keeping in tradition with a car pass.One of the highlights of the occasion is The Pony Bar by The Cup Bearer (@the_cup_bearer), featuring NYC's top show bartenders and custom-crafted Polo-inspired cocktails. Grab your "Chukker" and partake in the storied polo tradition of stomping the divots during halftime. The Greenwich Polo Club offers the most Instagram-worthy venue to visit this summer.Many of the world's top players, including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, and Nacho Figueras, have graced the fields of the Greenwich Polo Club. Each spring, these players bring their champion horses to compete for one of Polo's most prestigious cups.Greenwich Polo Club's 2024 season partners include Audi, Societe Generale, Mohegan Sun Casino, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Orthopedics Stamford Health, MGM Rewards, Strongwater Restoration, CTC&G, Morano Group Landscapes + Hardscapers, The Cup Bearer, Maria Selden Catering and Trail Network.For more information, schedule, and tickets, visit:Images from Greenwich Polo Club can be viewed online at: greenwichpoloclubFor inquiries about corporate sponsorship opportunities, visit:About The Greenwich Polo Club:Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo Club is one of the world's top high-goal polo venues. The club opens its gates to ticketed spectators on many Sundays from June through September, offering a unique guest experience at its famous Sunday Polo Matches. Just a short train ride and Uber trip away from Manhattan, you'll find a stunning venue that showcases the world of equestrian sports in a first-class manner.

