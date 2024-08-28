Azure Provides Better Rates Than AWS For Higher RAM: Liftr Insights Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Liftr analysis shows lower prices at Azure than AWS for compute instance types with larger RAM

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in intelligence driven by unique data, demonstrated the price differences between Azure, AWS, and GCP cloud providers.

Liftr data show that the prices for Azure compute instances are higher, on average, than an equivalent price at AWS. This applies globally as well as regionally. However, Liftr data also demonstrate that consumers can get larger allocations of RAM at a lower overall price at Azure when compared to AWS. Put another way, moving from 32GB RAM to 64GB RAM costs more at AWS than an equivalent shift at Azure.

"Pricing is not straight-forward or simple," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "Now that more workloads run on a multi-cloud strategy, knowing the price differences between the cloud providers is important for managing financials."

Take an Intel v4 ("Sapphire Rapids") instance with 8 cores in North America. On average, Liftr data show Azure is 6.2% more expensive than AWS for this instance. AWS offers more instance types with 32GB RAM than Azure and, on average, the Azure price is 1.6% higher than the AWS price. When shifting to the 64GB memory, AWS becomes more expensive. The average price of a 64GB instance type at AWS is 8.0% higher than the price for the equivalent Azure offering.



In contrast, GCP prices tend to be lower than both providers. Average GCP prices are 25.2% lower than AWS in North America for the 32GB instance and 20.5% lower than the AWS 64GB instance. But, there are situations with larger allocations of RAM where Azure offers a lower cost than even GCP.



While the prices tracked by Liftr Insights are higher globally when compared to North America rates, these trends between the cloud provider prices are generally consistent in other countries and regions.

Liftr data tracks 9 cloud providers representing over 75% of the public cloud space, which ensures deep insight into cloud configurations and on-demand prices.

"Prices can change as new offerings come on-line in different locations," says Schadt. "So having a consistent source for price tracking across the major clouds providers is valuable."

About Liftr Insights



Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:



Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, and Ampere Computing Altra Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, Google, and Qualcomm.

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map, among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services,

Microsoft Azure,

Alibaba Cloud,

Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud,

Tencent Cloud, CoreWeave, Lambda, and Vultr

as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere,

Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data.



[email protected]

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Cloud Components Tracker, Intelligence Compute Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.



