Nutrifusion Announces Partnership With Drink Todo That Elevates The Drink's Exceptional Nutritional Profile

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriFusion® , creator of concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends sourced from fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has been selected as a supplier of choice by Drink Todo, a full meal replacement drink that features the ultimate pairing of delicious taste and essential nutrition and designed to support a healthy, faced-paced lifestyle.

A silky-smooth breakfast smoothie created to replace breakfast, todo provides prebiotics, adaptogens and antioxidants, is filled with fiber, and offers a milk base of 25g of complete protein, fully devoid of artificial sweeteners or added sugar. The drink's fiber comes from various fruits and vegetables, including spinach, broccoli, kale, pumpkin, chlorella, sweet potato, cranberries, shiitake and maitake mushrooms and sunflower seeds. With this, tapping into the unbeatable nutritious value of NutriFusion's 21 fruit and vegetable blends – all natural and GMO-free – is the perfect fit.

"Establishing a relationship with todo is an exciting opportunity, as we are very strategic in the partnerships we pursue and know there is a great deal that we, as allies in good health, can accomplish," said William Grand, co-founder and CEO of NutriFusion. "Our unflinching goal is to make a significant impact on the world by bringing our unique blends to the forefront, and by aligning with todo, we are doing even more to make that happen."

In addition to its notable amount of fiber and protein, todo provides 57% of your recommended daily intake of calcium and 21% of your recommended daily intake of iron, not to mention that it's an active source of support in efforts around weight loss, muscle building and recovery and gut health.

"I created todo to be more than just a standard protein shake – its fiber content and taste is unlike anything out there, chock-full of vitamins and minerals, and packaged neatly and conveniently in a single drink," said Niket Soni, founder of Drink Todo. "I see my professional vision taking shape in what they do and bring to the table, and I know together we will serve as instrumental in helping others take their healthy habits to the next level."

About NutriFusion®

Founded in 2008, NutriFusion® provides the nutrient-rich benefits of fruits and vegetables in everyday food products through whole non-GMO foods to create its concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends. GrandFusion®, the company's blends of nutrients and vitamins, can significantly increase the nutritional profile and marketability of food, beverage, pet and supplement products. Blend customization is also offered to capture specific vitamins, minerals, fruits and vegetables. Above all, NutriFusion uses only fresh food, no synthetic additives or ingredients, excipients or preservatives. Real Food. Real Food Nutrition.

Drink Todo

Drink Todo is a high protein, high fiber breakfast smoothie designed to provide a convenient and nutritious solution for busy lifestyles. Packed with 25 grams of milk protein, 6 grams of dietary fiber, and enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, Todo offers a complete meal in every bottle. Founded by Niket Soni, with a background in Biomedical Science & Nutrition, todo's carefully selected ingredients, including prebiotics & adaptogens make Todo a delicious and satisfying option that supports overall health and wellness. Unlike others in the market, todo contains no artificial sweeteners but doesn't compromise on taste or nutrition. It's todo, everything you need in a bottle.

