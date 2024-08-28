Thorum Expands Its Handcrafted Legacy With The Launch Of The Martin Leather Wallet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Thorum Expands with Their First Leather Product: The Martin Wallet

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Thorum , renowned for its handcrafted jewelry – made from extraordinary materials like meteorite, dinosaur bone, and exotic woods – announced today the release of its first leather product: The Martin wallet .

Thorum's new full-grain leather wallet, The Martin.

The Martin, Thorum's new full-grain leather equipped with modern RFID security technology.

Continue Reading

The Martin is a sleek, minimalist front-pocket wallet crafted from full-grain leather and equipped with modern RFID security technology. Measuring 4" x 3" x .4", the wallet comfortably carries up to 8 cards across its 5 slots, ensuring security and style in one compact package. Like all of Thorum's products, The Martin is backed by Thorum's lifetime warranty, reflecting the brand's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

"I couldn't find a high-quality leather wallet that combined the functionality I needed with the quality I expected," says

Thorum CEO Caleb Martin. "So, I spent over a year and a half developing the perfect wallet."

With a decade-long legacy of creating exceptional handcrafted products,

Thorum continues to prioritize the use of premium materials, eco-friendly packaging, and an unparalleled customer service experience. The Martin wallet is a natural extension of this legacy, offering men a practical yet elegant product for everyday use.

High-resolution images of The Martin wallet are available upon request. For sample requests and media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About Thorum

Thorum has handcrafted unique, handcrafted jewelry that tell a story since 2012. Forged from extraordinary, ethically-sourced materials – including meteorite, dinosaur bone, and exotic woods – Thorum's luxurious yet accessible rings, featured in Rolling Stone, have become a go-to for couples seeking alternative wedding bands.

Contact Information

Rick Henriques

[email protected]

647-559-2842

SOURCE Thorum