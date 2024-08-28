Estonia possibly to host foreign criminals to increase budget

(MENAFN) Estonia is exploring the possibility of generating additional revenue for its state budget by renting out prison space to foreign nations, according to Justice Liisa Pakosta. The proposal is under consideration as the Baltic state faces discussions on spending cuts and tax increases for its 2025 budget.



In an interview with the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Pakosta revealed that she has presented a memorandum on the prison rental scheme to the cabinet. She projected that the initiative could yield at least EUR30 million (USD33.5 million) annually for the Estonian state. The proposal comes in response to rising concerns about crime rates and financial pressures within the country.



Pakosta highlighted a troubling trend, noting that Estonia is among the few European Union countries experiencing a slow but steady increase in crime rates. She pointed out that this situation underscores the need for innovative solutions to bolster state revenues and manage growing criminal justice demands.



The concept of renting out prison capacity to foreign countries was initially suggested by Rait Kuuse, the head of the Estonian Prison Service. According to Kuuse, Estonia’s prison system currently has around 3,000 bed spaces in double-occupancy cells, but only about half of these are occupied. He argued that utilizing the excess capacity for housing foreign inmates could be a viable financial strategy.



In a recent opinion piece for ERR, Kuuse described the prison rental proposal as a practical solution, citing examples of similar arrangements in other countries. For instance, Norway had previously rented out prison space to the Netherlands, and Denmark is currently seeking to lease a 300-bed facility in Kosovo. Additionally, Kuuse mentioned that the United Kingdom and Sweden have already expressed interest in Estonian prison space due to overcrowding in their own facilities. Finland also faces a shortage of approximately 500 prison beds.



Despite these discussions, Bloomberg reports that the Estonian cabinet has yet to formally deliberate on the proposal. It remains uncertain whether the measure will garner enough support for approval.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610372