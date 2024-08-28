Toyota suspends operations in Japan as Typhoon Shanshan approaches

(MENAFN) Toyota Motor Corp. has announced plans to halt operations at all 14 of its plants in Japan in response to the approaching Typhoon Shanshan. The suspension will begin on Wednesday evening and extend until Thursday morning, according to the Nikkei newspaper. The automaker will evaluate the situation on Thursday morning to determine if it is safe to resume production at its factories. The powerful typhoon, which began affecting southern Japan on Tuesday, is expected to escalate its impact throughout the week as it moves towards Japan's main islands.



Typhoon Shanshan, currently bringing winds up to 216 kilometers per hour, is progressing towards the small island of Amami in Okinawa. It is anticipated to continue its path northward, reaching Kyushu, Japan's second-largest island, by Thursday, and potentially impacting Honshu, the main island, by Sunday or Monday. The typhoon has already caused significant disruption, including the suspension of Shinkansen bullet trains for several hours due to heavy rains and ongoing delays in other transport services.



The severe weather has led to substantial flight cancellations and transportation disruptions. Japan Airlines has cancelled 116 domestic and 6 international flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, while All Nippon Airways has scrapped 68 domestic flights from Wednesday to Friday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings urging residents to evacuate dangerous areas and prepare for severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, potential landslides, flooding, and high coastal waves. The situation is being closely monitored, and additional disruptions are possible as Typhoon Shanshan continues its approach.



