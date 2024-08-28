Indian Women's Hockey Team Reaches Patna For National Sports Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 28 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team along with chief coach Harendra Singh reached the Bihar capital on Wednesday to participate in the National Sports Day here. The Indian women's hockey team, which made history by finishing fourth in the Tokyo three years back, will be participating in many events organised by the State and Sports Authority of Bihar to mark National Sports Day.

The Indian women's team will on Thursday play an match at the newly constructed Astro-turf in Rajgruh, near the state capital. The newly built stadium will be inaugurated on the occasion. The hockey team will also be felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking to the media soon after the team's arrival, coach Harendra Singh thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Hockey India for focusing on the development of sports infrastructure, especially for hockey in the state. "I think we will see hockey in a new light in Bihar. This is the first time that the state will have an international-standard hockey stadium in the state and that is the reason that the women's team has reached here for the first time. We will start preparations for our next campaign from here," said Harendra.

Harendra, who traces his roots to Bihar and said he was very happy to visit his birth state, said at one time Bihar was the hub of education and hoped that it would soon become a hockey hub.

Harendra said that the Indian women's team will start their campaign for the upcoming mega events like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup with this visit.