Azerbaijan Commits To Climate Goals And Green Future As COP29 Highlights Environmental Efforts
Date
8/28/2024
Nazrin Abdul
Addressing climate change demands a comprehensive approach
involving large-scale and long-term measures, according to Vugar
Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan.
Speaking at the "Role of Water Management Systems in
Climate-Resistant Agriculture" round table during COP29, Karimov
outlined Azerbaijan's ambitious climate goals,
Azernews reports.
He revealed that under the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change, Azerbaijan aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by
40% by 2050. This commitment is part of the country's broader
efforts to mitigate global climate impacts.
This year, Azerbaijan also joined the Global Methane Pledge,
committing to cut global methane emissions. The country is
currently updating its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and
preparing a Long-Term Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LTS) in line
with the Paris Agreement.
Karimov emphasized the importance of educating agricultural
producers and adapting their practices to current climate
realities. "Mitigating the negative effects of climate change
requires effective adaptation and mitigation strategies," he
said.
The international focus on Azerbaijan, highlighted by its
hosting of COP29-the premier platform for global climate
discussions-reflects the country's significant role in
environmental protection and climate change prevention. The
decision to host COP29 underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to a
green future, further affirmed by the declaration of 2024 as the
"Year of Solidarity for the Green World" by President Ilham
Aliyev.
Karimov concluded by stressing that achieving these climate
goals will require collective effort: "Transitioning to a greener,
more sustainable future presents both an environmental necessity
and an economic opportunity. Success in this new strategic phase
depends on our joint efforts."
