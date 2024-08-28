Erdogan offers condolences to Bangladesh around deadly floods

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached out to Muhammed Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, to offer his condolences over the devastating floods that have struck the South Asian country. During a phone call, Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s solidarity with Bangladesh in the face of this disaster, emphasizing that Türkiye stands with the Bangladeshi people in their efforts to overcome the crisis and heal from its impacts. This gesture underscores the strong diplomatic and humanitarian ties between the two nations.



The Turkish Communications Directorate reported that Erdogan and Yunus also took the opportunity to discuss broader topics during their conversation, including the strengthening of bilateral relations and various regional and global issues. President Erdogan highlighted the ongoing improvements in cooperation between Türkiye and Bangladesh across multiple sectors and voiced his hope that the upcoming elections under the interim government will yield favorable outcomes for the Bangladeshi people.



In addition to extending his condolences, Erdogan wished success to Yunus in his role. The recent floods in eastern Bangladesh have been severe, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 23 lives. The flooding has displaced thousands of people, forcing them to seek shelter, and has had a significant impact on approximately 5.17 million individuals, as reported by local media.



Erdogan’s message of support comes as Türkiye continues to offer assistance and solidarity during international crises, reaffirming its commitment to global humanitarian efforts. The tragic situation in Bangladesh has prompted international attention and aid, with Türkiye's involvement highlighting its role in supporting affected nations in their time of need.

MENAFN28082024000045015839ID1108609699