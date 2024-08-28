Invaders Shell Izium In Kharkiv Region, Injuring 12 People
8/28/2024 3:09:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of August 27, Russian troops struck Izium in the Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, and damaging houses and a bakery.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“At about 22:00, the occupiers attacked the town of Izium. According to preliminary data, they used a long-range Tornado MLRS. Houses and a bakery were damaged,” he noted.
According to Syniehubov, 12 people were injured. One of them was hospitalized, seven suffered an acute stress reaction (including four children: 3, 5, 8 and 16 years old), two people had minor injuries, and two more had cuts to their limbs (including a 13-year-old child).
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of August 27, Russian troops shelled the border village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district, injuring a man and damaging private houses.
