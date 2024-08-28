2024 US Open’s Women’s, men’s top seeds progress to 2nd round

(MENAFN) In the 2024 US Open on Tuesday, both the women's and men's top seeds, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner, progressed to the second round. Polish star Iga Swiatek, who is 23 years old, secured her place with a victory over Russian player Kamilla Rakhimova. Swiatek won the match with scores of 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), showcasing her strong performance on the hard courts of New York City. In the next round, Swiatek is set to face Ena Shibahara from Japan, as she continues her quest for the prestigious title.



On the men’s side, Italy's Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1 in men's singles, advanced to the second round following a decisive four-set win against American Mackenzie McDonald. Sinner, also 23, demonstrated his prowess by winning the match with scores of 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. His next opponent will be another US player, Alex Michelsen. This victory keeps Sinner on track for a strong performance in the tournament.



The US Open, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, commenced on Monday and is set to continue for nearly two weeks. The tournament will culminate with the men's singles final scheduled for September 8, highlighting a busy and exciting period for tennis fans worldwide.

