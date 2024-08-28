'Please Send Rs 500': Fraudster Poses As CJI DY Chandrachud In Cab Fare Scam, Delhi Police Step In

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a concerning development, the Supreme Court of India has sought Delhi intervention after a scammer impersonated Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and solicited money for a cab fare. According to reports, the Delhi Police registered a cyber-crime complaint on Tuesday (August 27) following the Supreme Court's complaint.

The issue came to light after a screenshot of the fraudulent message circulated widely on social media. The message, purportedly from CJI Chandrachud, requested Rs 500 for a cab fare to attend an urgent Collegium meeting. The message was directed at an individual named Kailash Meghwal, who was asked to send the money to help the supposed CJI who claimed to be stranded at Connaught Place in Delhi.

The scammer used CJI Chandrachud's name and image, adding a semblance of authenticity by including a note that the message was "Sent from iPad." The fraudster promised to repay the money once they reached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's security department, acting on CJI Chandrachud's instructions, filed a complaint with Delhi Police's cyber-crime unit. This incident highlights ongoing challenges in combating social media scams and identity theft.

This latest scam follows a similar case from earlier this year, where a 42-year-old man was arrested for impersonating a Delhi Police crime branch inspector. The scammer defrauded individuals of Rs 4 lakh by offering luxury cars and expensive cell phones supposedly auctioned by Delhi courts. He was arrested in March after a cheating case was registered at the Subzi Mandi police station.

