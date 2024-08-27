A Smarter Business Card: Moo Paper Cards Powered By Linq
Date
8/27/2024 11:45:47 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Linq, the leading digital business card and mobile sales enablement platform, has partnered with Moo to launch Moo Paper Cards-Powered by Linq. This collaboration seamlessly merges Moo's premium print quality and the elegance of traditional business cards with Linq's sales enablement technology.
Classic Look. Modern Connection.
Continue Reading
Linq has partnered with Moo to launch Moo Paper Cards, enhancing their digital business card offerings.
Post this
Ling x Moo Paper Cards
These aren't just business cards. A bridge between the traditional and the digital, Moo's premium printed cards can now be powered by Linq's cutting-edge networking tools.
Professionals who still value the touch of a well-crafted card can now amplify its impact with instant digital sharing. With a simple scan of the card, contact details, social profiles, and more are at their fingertips. The result: a business card that leaves a lasting impression – both in their hand and in their devices. It's the perfect "Leave Behind" for modern-day networking.
Why This Matters
While traditional business cards are a timeless networking essential, they lack the efficiency and insights offered by modern technology. "By incorporating digital networking and sales enablement capabilities, we've reimagined what a business card can be," says Jared Mattsson, co-founder & CMO of Linq. "It's tradition meets innovation. Perfect for those who need to give or leave behind a card in today's professional landscape."
For more information, visit: Moo Paper Cards - Powered by Linq
About Linq:
Linq makes connections stronger. Founded in 2019, Linq
blends NFC and QR tech with sleek design, helping users
share, connect, and follow up effortlessly with their
contacts. Visit linqapp .
SOURCE Linq
MENAFN27082024003732001241ID1108608620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.