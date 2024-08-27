Global A2P Messaging Market Set To Surpass USD 1,05,551.30 Million By 2034 With A Steady 4% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The need for secure and reliable communication for transactional purposes, such as alerts, two-factor authentication, and delivery notifications, is driving the demand for A2P messaging.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A2P (Application-to-Person) Messaging is poised for significant growth, with sales estimated to reach USD 71,227.74 million in 2024 , and projected to hit USD 1,05,551.30 million by 2034 . This market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034 . The market, which generated USD 68,611.80 million in revenue in 2023 , is expected to exhibit a year-on-year growth of 3.8% in 2024 .



A2P messaging is widely used across different industries to engage customers, send service updates, verify identities, and run marketing efforts. It gives businesses an easy and quick way to reach many people with custom or urgent info. As more people rely on their phones, A2P messaging has become key for companies to improve how they talk to customers and make their work smoother.

Drivers and Opportunities

The increasing reliance on smartphones for financial transactions has significantly boosted the use of A2P messaging, particularly in sectors such as banking, retail, and healthcare. The rise of mobile banking and payment services has driven demand for secure and efficient communication channels, making A2P messaging an integral part of customer engagement strategies.

Moreover, the expansion of IoT applications is fueling the need for A2P messaging to manage devices and provide real-time alerts. As smart devices proliferate across industries, from home automation to industrial settings, A2P messaging offers a reliable and direct method to relay critical information, enhancing operational efficiency and user experience.

The A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging sector has experienced robust global expansion, driven by the widespread adoption of digital transformation technologies, the proliferation of mobile applications, and the growing demand for enhanced customer engagement across retail, finance, and healthcare sectors. - opines Sudip Saha , managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Consistent Growth : The A2P Messaging market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.

Mobile Banking Surge : Increased adoption of mobile banking and payment services is a major driver for A2P messaging.

IoT Expansion : Growing IoT applications are boosting demand for A2P messaging in device management and alerts.

Regional Leaders : The United States and Germany are leading markets, with significant growth opportunities in India. Privacy and Compliance : Consumer privacy concerns and regulatory requirements are driving stringent data protection measures.



Get More Information on this Report

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the A2P messaging market is characterized by the dominance of global players like Sinch AB, Infobip Limited, and Twilio. These companies offer comprehensive messaging platforms with global reach, robust APIs, and advanced analytics. On a regional level, companies such as Route Mobile and Mahindra Comviva are capitalizing on emerging markets by offering tailored solutions.

Partnerships and mergers are common strategies among companies aiming to expand their market presence and enhance their service offerings. Innovations in AI-driven messaging, Rich Communication Services (RCS), and omnichannel communication are key trends driving the competitive dynamics in the A2P messaging market.

-p data-mce-selected="1" data-state="draft" height="700" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0916e867-f119-48e1-903a-5f1115679c30/a2p-messaging-market.png" title="A2P Messaging Market.png" width="700" />

Restraints

The A2P messaging market faces challenges such as stringent regulations regarding data privacy and compliance, which can hinder market growth. Consumer concerns over privacy and data security have led to the implementation of rigorous laws like GDPR in Europe and TCPA in the United States, imposing heavy fines on non-compliant companies.

Additionally, the lack of interoperability between different messaging platforms limits seamless communication across channels, posing a significant barrier for businesses aiming to deliver a consistent messaging experience to their customers.

Recent Market Developments



March 2024 : Tata Communications partnered with Anam to enhance mobile network operators' revenue through a comprehensive package combining mobile messaging exchange and SMS firewall services.

January 2024 : Orange Wholesale teamed up with HAUD to improve international A2P monetization and messaging protection, reinforcing its commitment to secure messaging.

February 2024 : Vonage collaborated with Verizon to develop new APIs for their Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), pushing forward the integration of advanced communication solutions. April 2023 : Sinch announced a strategic partnership with Salesforce to support global SMS delivery, leveraging Sinch's global network and platform.

Key Players



Sinch AB

Route Mobile

Infobip Limited

Syniverse Holdings Inc.

Mahindra Comviva

Tata Communications Vonage Holdings Corp



Key Segments of A2P Messaging Industry

By Tools:

In terms of Tools, the industry is segregated into Cloud API and Traditional & Managed.

By Application:

The Application is classified by industries as Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services and Other Application.

By Vertical:

In terms of Vertical, the End User is distributed into BFSI, Gaming, Travel & Transport, Health & Hospitality, Retail and Others.

By End User:

In terms of End User, the End User is distributed into Enterprises, Telecom Operators and Government & NGOs.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Author By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Top Reports Related to Technology Market:

The premium A2P and P2A messaging market size can catapult from USD 94.58 billion in 2024 to USD 163.11 billion in 2034. The updated market research on the security and reliability of A2P and P2A messaging points to a 5.60% CAGR for 2024 to 2034.

The global mobile messaging market size is set to reach USD 101.41 billion in 2023. Overall sales of mobile messaging are likely to surge at 15.9% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to USD 443.53 billion by the end of 2033.

The high performance message infrastructure market share is projected to be worth USD 1,493.5 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 5,130.3 million by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The Omni channel messaging software market trends would grow by more than 17.5% CAGR. Omni channel messaging software create special content for audience and helps to reduce the content creation time.

A newly released Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging Market in 2021 was held at USD 1.9 Billion.

Corporate Event Planner Market Overview : The corporate event planner market is anticipated to flourish at a booming CAGR of 31.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of USD 6,196.4 billion by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of USD 390.7 billion in 2023.

Image Sensor Market type : Global image sensor market demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 21725.8 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to be valued at USD 41672.3 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Medical Electronics Market Segmentation : The global medical electronics market has currently crossed the billion-dollar mark and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032.

The global marketing transcription market demand is estimated at USD 1.9 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The global enterprise asset management market forecast value is estimated to be USD 4,717.07 million in 2024. The overall market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube