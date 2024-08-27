(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global language services market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.1%

during the forecast period. adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased emphasis on transcreation. However, shortage of skilled professionals

during the forecast period. adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased emphasis on transcreation. However, shortage of skilled professionals poses a challenge. Key market players include Acolad Group, APPEN Ltd., Centific Global Solutions Inc., Cyracom International Inc., Dubbing Brothers SAS, Honyaku Center Inc., IMAGICA GROUP Inc., Iyuno, Keywords Studios Plc, Lionbridge Technologies LLC, President Translation Service Group International, Questel, RWS Holdings PLC, STAR AG, Teleperformance SE, thebigword Group Ltd., TransPerfect Global Inc., United Language Group, Voice and Script International Ltd., and Welocalize Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global language services market 2024-2028

Language Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 24212.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Key companies profiled Acolad Group, APPEN Ltd., Centific Global Solutions Inc., Cyracom International Inc., Dubbing Brothers SAS, Honyaku Center Inc., IMAGICA GROUP Inc., Iyuno, Keywords Studios Plc, Lionbridge Technologies LLC, President Translation Service Group International, Questel, RWS Holdings PLC, STAR AG, Teleperformance SE, thebigword Group Ltd., TransPerfect Global Inc., United Language Group, Voice and Script International Ltd., and Welocalize Inc.

Market Driver

Businesses are expanding internationally, leading to an increased demand for transcreation services. Transcreation goes beyond direct translations by adapting content and imagery for target markets. This approach helps marketers connect effectively with their audience. Transcreation involves both translation and copywriting. Major players like Ampere Nordic Translations and Zeitgeist offer end-to-end transcreation solutions. Zeitgeist caters to technology-based companies, providing campaign planning to multilingual marketing material delivery. Transcreation's popularity is growing, especially in the food and beverage sector, with brands like Coca-Cola and Red Bull customizing their websites and product designs for specific markets. The market for language services, including transcreation, is poised for growth due to this trend.



Language services are in high demand as businesses expand globally, bridging linguistic gaps between cultures. Translation, transliteration, interpretation, and localization services are key offerings. Social media, online content, and international students require translation for effective communication. Immigrants and IT and telecommunications industries also benefit. BFSI sector relies on accurate language services for customer engagement. AI and machine learning drive an AI-driven approach to translation services. E-commerce companies need product descriptions and user interfaces localized for various regions and audiences. Video and audio content require translation and transcreation. Language policies and training are essential for businesses. AI and collaborative platforms offer cloud-based solutions for efficient communication. Internet usage, content marketing, PPC advertising, and social media marketing all require language services. Automotive industry also utilizes interpretation services.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!



The language services market depends on a large pool of skilled professionals, including linguists, translators, and interpreters, to deliver precise and trustworthy translations. However, the scarcity of competent professionals poses a major hurdle to the market's growth and expansion. This shortage can lead to project delays, negatively impacting client satisfaction. Inexperienced professionals may be hired to fill the gap, potentially affecting the quality of language services. Service providers might increase costs to offset the shortage, potentially losing business to more affordable competitors. Furthermore, obtaining skilled professionals in specific industries like medicine, law, and finance may be challenging, reducing business opportunities. Subpar quality from vendors can lead to dissatisfied clients and negative feedback, potentially hindering the growth of the global language services market. Businesses expanding globally face language challenges in written and spoken forms. Cultures and regions bring unique linguistic needs. Linguistic consulting, localization, transcreation, and translation services help bridge these gaps. Written materials, videos, audio, and user interfaces require translation. Language policies ensure consistency. E-commerce companies need accurate product descriptions and customer engagement. Automotive industry relies on localized content for markets. Collaborative platforms and cloud-based solutions demand multilingual support. Internet usage, content marketing, PPC advertising, and social media marketing require language services. AI-driven approach using machine learning and AI translators streamline processes. Cultural consulting and language training are essential for effective communication. Webinars and mobile translators offer flexibility.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

This language services market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Translation

1.2 Interpretation 1.3 Others



2.1 Healthcare

2.2 ICT

2.3 BFSI

2.4 Government 2.5 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Translation-

The language services market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the rise of remote work and virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the healthcare industry, accurate translation of medical records and reports is essential for effective treatment of COVID-19 patients with diverse linguistic backgrounds. Language translation services offer solutions in various forms, such as interpretation, video interpreting, and remote interpreting, catering to industries like healthcare, legal, financial, and technical domains. Document translation, website translation, software localization, and other options are available. Translation services enhance customer satisfaction by enabling clear communication in industries like healthcare, IT, and BFSI. Specialized translators can accurately translate complex and specialized subjects, such as technical documents, scientific reports, or legal materials. The language services market enables industries to expand operations globally, maintain data in understandable formats, and improve patient care. Translation technology also plays a crucial role in enhancing patient care. The increasing demand for translation services from end-user industries like healthcare and BFSI is expected to drive the growth of the global language services market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021)

Language services encompass a range of professional offerings designed to bridge linguistic gaps and facilitate effective communication between businesses, individuals, and cultures. These services include Translation (written language conversion), Transliteration (conversion of written text from one script to another), Interpretation (spoken language conversion), and Localization (adapting content to specific cultures and regions). In today's globalized world, Social media, Online content, International students, and Immigrants increasingly rely on language services to navigate the digital landscape. Localization services are crucial for Product descriptions, User interfaces, and Customer engagement, ensuring seamless experiences for users in various markets. Industries like Automotive, Collaborative platforms, and Cloud-based solutions leverage language services to expand their reach and engage customers effectively. With the rise of Internet usage, Content marketing, PPC advertising, and Social media marketing, the demand for high-quality language services continues to grow. Linguistic consulting is also an essential part of the language services market, providing expert advice on language and cultural matters.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Service



Translation



Interpretation

Others

End-user



Healthcare



ICT



BFSI



Government

Others

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

