IEC Publishes Details Of Polling, Ballot Sorting Centers For Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 27 (Petra) -- The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) published on its website on Tuesday the details of the polling and ballot sorting centers for the 2024 parliamentary elections, which include 18 electoral districts.The total number of polling and ballot sorting centers reached 1649, in which 5843 polling and ballot sorting boxes will be distributed, the IEC said in a statement on Tuesday.The IEC announcement is based on the provisions of paragraph (a) of Article (29) of the House of Representatives Election Law No. (4) of 2022, which bind the IEC to issue a decision to determine the polling and ballot sorting centers in each electoral district, indicating the number of ballot and sorting boxes in each center, at least ten days before the polling date.Additionally, the IEC set Thursday, August 29, as the deadline for submitting applications for accreditation of delegates of lists and candidates in electoral districts for the 2024 House of Representatives elections.The IEC urged all lists and candidates to abide by the deadline to ensure that the electoral process runs smoothly and in accordance with legal procedures.Article (4) of the executive instructions for accrediting the delegates of lists and candidates stipulates that the commissioners of party and local lists can submit requests to accredit their delegates to enter polling and ballot sorting centers and monitor the progress of the electoral process.It pointed out that the request for accreditation of delegates must include a list of names and photos of the delegates accompanied by copies of their personal IDs, and the competent election committee will verify that the requests meet the conditions for accreditation of delegates as stipulated in Article (3) of the executive instructions.If the applications are accepted, the Operations Directorate will issue accreditation cards for the delegates according to the form approved by the IEC Council, and deliver them to the list commissioners through the competent election committee within the period specified by the Council.