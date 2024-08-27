Massrobotics Launches Second Robotics Accelerator Offering $100,000 Per Company Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) MassRobotics launches second robotics accelerator offering $100,000 per company

MassRobotics , a Boston, US-based independent robotics innovation hub, has launched its second MassRobotics Accelerator, in partnership with the Massachusetts Collaborative (MassTech).

Following the success of the inaugural program, the upcoming accelerator will continue to support and advance robotics entrepreneurs with bespoke programming, individual mentorship, and immersion in the world-class MassRobotics ecosystem.

Applications opened on August 20, 2024, and the application deadline is October 25.

Building on success

The second MassRobotics Accelerator will once again be housed at MassRobotics headquarters in Boston's Seaport Innovation District. This 13-week program offers unparalleled access to resources, including state-of-the-art prototyping labs and expert guidance, built for startups ready to scale.

In line with its nonprofit mission, the MassRobotics Accelerator remains a zero-equity program. Selected companies will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding to fuel their progress.

Marita McGinn, director of the MassRobotics Accelerator program, says:“Our inaugural program saw tremendous success, and this year we are ready to build upon that foundation.

“With an expanded curriculum and deeper industry connections, the 2025 accelerator will empower another cohort of robotics founders to push themselves and expand their businesses.”

Ten robotics startups will be selected for the accelerator, which is set to begin on February 3, 2025. These companies will benefit from a curriculum that has been further refined to address the unique challenges faced by robotics startups.

This comprehensive program will cover essential areas such as value proposition, customer discovery, pitch delivery, team building, and fundraising.

Erin Linebarger, CEO, Robotics88 , says:“Being part of the MassRobotics Startup Accelerator has been crucial for our growth at Robotics 88. We have met an incredible cast of mentors who have become formal advisors in our company.

“The mentorship, resources, and connections we gained and the supportive network of founders this program created has helped us move forward faster and with more confidence. It was a key step in getting our company where it is today.”

Expanding opportunities

This initiative continues to build on MassRobotics' legacy of fostering innovation within the robotics sector, leveraging MassTech's ongoing commitment to advancing robotics in Massachusetts.

Peter Haas, director, Department of Robotics at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), says:“The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative is excited to be powering the MassRobotics Accelerator for the second year with $100,000 per company in non-dilutive funding.

“We are happy to see robotics startups setting up roots in Massachusetts to drive the growth of our vibrant robotics ecosystem and advance innovation in this sector.”

Key program highlights:



Non-dilutive Funding : Selected startups will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding, enabling them to focus on growth without sacrificing equity.

Mentorship and Guidance : Participants will have access to a network of seasoned mentors and industry experts, offering invaluable insights into refining business strategies, navigating technical challenges, scaling operations, and preparing for fundraising.

World-Class Facilities : The accelerator will provide access to MassRobotics' collaborative workspace, cutting-edge prototyping labs, and specialized equipment, including CNC machines, 3D printers, laser cutters, waterjet cutters, and more.

Industry Connections : Startups will gain introductions and opportunities for partnerships with leading robotics and AI companies, academic institutions, and government agencies in Massachusetts, fostering potential collaborations and investor relationships. Startup Showcase : The program will culminate in a showcase at the Robotics Summit & Expo on May 1, 2025, where participating startups will pitch to investors, industry leaders, and the tech community.