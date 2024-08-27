Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Sudan's Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences on Tuesday to Chairman of the Transitional Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on the of the collapse of a dam in the Red Sea State, wishing the a speedy recovery.

