Prime Minister Sends Condolences To Sudan's Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council
Date
8/27/2024 2:02:39 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences on Tuesday to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on the victims of the collapse of a dam in the Red Sea State, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN27082024000067011011ID1108606995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.