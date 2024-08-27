Kennametal To Demo Latest Innovations At IMTS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading announces series of machining demonstrations led by the industry's best

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ), has released its daily schedule of live machining demos for the weeklong "Metal Mania" at the International Show (IMTS) in Chicago at McCormick Place, September 9-14, 2024. Attendees can browse tooling solutions from various Kennametal product brands, including

Kennametal®, WIDIATM and HanitaTM with the opportunity to watch innovations at work in live demos.

"Our team has carefully crafted a week full of machining demonstrations, discussions with industry creators and our own tooling specialists to celebrate Kennametal's industry-leading solutions and further educate visitors on how our solutions can take their projects to the next level," said Eddie McBarnet, Vice President of Marketing, Kennametal Inc.

Metal Mania machining demos will be held daily at 10AM and 2PM, Monday through Thursday, and will be led by Kennametal's own Global Machining Technology Team. Special guests will include Titan Gilroy and Barry Setzer from Titans of CNC, Lauren LaDell, also known as the "Spindle Chick", and the machining industry's own "Manufacturing Kid" Jacob Sanchez.

All machining demos in Kennametal's booth will be done on the very machine Kennametal is giving away at the end of the show – the SVM 4100 Vertical Machining Center.

The SVM 4100 is recognized for machining aluminum die-castings and is also ideal for general purpose light duty machining of steels. The winner of the SVM 4100 will be announced on Friday, September 13, at 12PM CST. Delivery of the machine to the winner will be arranged before IMTS 2024 concludes on Saturday, September 14.

In addition to the CNC machine giveaway, attendees can enter to win custom guitars and boxes complete with tools and branded merchandise at Kennametal's "Metal Mania" booth experience. Kennametal will announce a guitar and box winner daily.

Kennametal's Booth No. 432324 is located in the West Building, level 3 (Tooling & Workholding).For more information about Kennametal's Metal Mania at IMTS, click here .

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader,

Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to

Kennametal

to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

