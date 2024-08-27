HAAS Alert & Information Logistics (ILOG) To Offer Disabled Vehicle Alerts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL and Pennsauken, NJ, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially deployed vehicle-to-everything (V2X) safety powered by its Safety Cloud® digital alerting platform, and Information Logistics (ILOG), offering IRIS LocateTM-a new addition to its traveler communications platforms-are thrilled to announce their collaboration on a strategic partnership that will significantly enhance road safety and efficiency.

This integration brings real-time information from ILOG's IRIS Locate into Safety Cloud. IRIS Locate is a text message-based system that allows roadside assistance to quickly pinpoint the location of travelers in distress through a simple link, accessible to any motorist without the need for apps.

By combining these innovative technologies, the partnership aims to create a more comprehensive and responsive communication network enhancing the ability to alert everyday drivers of emergency vehicles and locations of disabled vehicles. This solution will expedite assistance to those in need and encourage drivers to slow down and move over in a timely manner to protect disabled motorists and first responders.

Key Features of the New Solution:



Real-Time Alerts: Immediate notifications about nearby emergency vehicles, road hazards and locations of disabled vehicles are sent up to 30 seconds before drivers encounter them.

Enhanced Traffic Management: Integration with advanced traffic systems to reduce congestion and secondary crashes. Safety First: Prioritization of the safety of all road users by providing timely and accurate warning information.

“We are delighted to partner with ILOG to provide disabled vehicle location warnings to Safety Cloud users,” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert.“These location-specific alert messages will appear on Stellantis in-vehicle infotainment systems and to smartphones enabled with leading navigation apps like Waze to allow drivers to safely slow down and move over.”

“ILOG is committed to leveraging technology to alert and warn drivers of road safety issues,” added Beth Abruscato, CEO of Information Logistics.“This collaboration with HAAS Alert represents a significant step forward in our mission to create safer and more efficient transportation roadway networks.”

Both HAAS Alert and ILOG are confident that this cooperative effort will set a new standard for intelligent transportation systems and contribute to the development of safer, smarter roadways.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions that make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Their vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.



About Information Logistics

Information Logistics' (ILOG) mission is to alert travelers to problems on their journeys and keep them safe. Since 1997, ILOG has been a pioneer in traveler information systems, offering solutions including Highway Emergency Linked Platform (HELP) Alerts, 511 systems, the GeoTalker mobile app, wireless emergency alerts, and IRIS Locate. ILOG is known for its responsive customer service and skilled engineering teams, focused on delivering reliable and innovative traveler information technology solutions.







