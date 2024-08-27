Dakota Lithium Batteries To Become Standard Feature In Skeeter 2025 FXR Apex And FXR Limited Models

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powering the Future: Dakota Lithium Batteries Now Standard in 2025 Skeeter FXR Apex and Limited Models

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dakota Lithium Batteries, a leader in advanced lithium battery technology, is proud to announce that Dakota Lithium Batteries will now be a standard feature in the Skeeter 2025 FXR Apex and FXR Limited models. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in powering the next generation of high-performance fishing boats with longer-lasting, more reliable solutions.The Skeeter 2025 FXR Apex will be equipped with the premium Dakota Lithium battery package, including three Dakota Lithium 12V 100Ah batteries designed for the trolling motor and a robust DL+ 12V 135Ah house battery dedicated to running all onboard electronics. Anglers can now enjoy extended time on the water, with the confidence that Dakota Lithium's state-of-the-art battery technology will deliver unmatched performance and reliability, even in the most demanding conditions."We are thrilled to partner with Skeeter to provide our cutting-edge lithium battery technology to the FXR Apex and FXR Limited models," said Grayson Thomas, Marine Sales Specialist of Dakota Lithium Batteries. "Our batteries are built to last, offering twice the power and half the weight of traditional batteries. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the fishing experience for both professional anglers and recreational enthusiasts alike." It just makes sense that two industry leaders and Premier sponsors of B.A.S.S. team up to bring customers the most advanced bass boat on the market.Dakota Lithium Batteries are renowned for their durability, longer cycle life, and superior performance in all weather conditions. The advanced lithium-ion technology is designed to ensure that anglers can focus on what they do best – fishing – without worrying about power constraints.With the 2025 FXR Apex and FXR Limited models, Skeeter owners will now have the advantage of Dakota Lithium's superior power, energy efficiency, and the peace of mind that comes with industry-leading battery technology.The 2025 FXR Apex and FXR Limited models are available at Skeeter dealerships nationwide now. For more information about Dakota Lithium Batteries, visit dakotalithium.About Dakota Lithium:At Dakota Lithium, we create sustainable energy products designed for deep cycle battery applications and long-lasting energy storage. Our mission is to power your passions while making the world a better place. As the technological landscape evolves rapidly, the need for reliable power grows. Dakota Lithium batteries are that dependable power source, driving innovation across all industries. We believe true quality is defined by longevity-how long a battery lasts. That's why we focus on building batteries that endure, lasting 4x longer than traditional batteries. Our unique chemistry and engineering expertise not only deliver lasting value to our customers but also reduce e-waste and lessen our environmental impact.View our Industry Leading Dakota Lithium Affiliate Program

Brandon Johnson

Dakota Lithium

+1 800-805-9053 ext. 727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.