Tickets For Qatar's First Game In World Cup 2026 Final Qualifiers Now On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Qatar Association (QFA) announced today that tickets for Qatar's first game in the final qualifying phase for the 2026 are now available.

Al Annabi will host the national team of the United Arab Emirates on September 5, 2024, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with the match kicking off at 7pm Doha time.

QFA posted on X:“Our Journey to 2026 final qualifiers begin with you! Ahmad Bin Ali is ready for you to ignite the excitement. Get your ticket and cheer for Al Annabi.”

Tickets can be purchased from the QFA website.

The back-to-back Asian champions are placed in Group A alongside Iran, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, and North Korea.

Qatar will start their journey with a derby against the UAE in Doha, followed by an away game in North Korea on September 10.

They will then host Kyrgyzstan on October 10 before traveling to Tehran to face Iran on October 15.

Uzbekistan will visit Doha on November 14 to face Al Annabi, then Qatar will face the UAE in an away match on November 19.

Qatar will then host North Korea on March 20, 2025, before playing away against Kyrgyzstan on March 25.

On June 5, Qatar will host Iran, before concluding the qualifiers with an away game against Uzbekistan on June 10.

The top two teams in the group will qualify directly for the World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026.