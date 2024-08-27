Restaurantware Launches The Sustain Collection: A Game-Changer In Compostable Foodservice Packaging

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-Winning

Foodservice Supplier Continues Strategic Evolution with Expansion of Eco-Friendly Product Portfolio

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurantware , the leading and distributor of eco-friendly and innovative foodservice supplies, announces today the latest addition to its impressive product portfolio: the Sustain collection . This new line provides fully compostable alternatives for over 40 popular packaging items that typically aren't available in compostable varieties-like window boxes and sandwich boxes.

The Sustain Collection from Restaurantware

Many items in the Sustain collection are crafted using bamboo paper-one of the world's most rapidly renewable resources-and lined with PLA bioplastic to ensure a completely compostable solution. Alongside bamboo paper, the collection features products made from kraft paper and other plant-based bioplastics, providing a wide range of eco-friendly options for foodservice professionals looking to make more sustainable choices.

The Sustain collection includes everything from hot and cold cups to takeout containers and specialty items such as noodle and taco containers. These products are designed to meet the needs of today's eco-conscious consumers while maintaining the high quality and stylish presentation that Restaurantware is known for.

"Our Sustain collection embodies our commitment to purposeful innovation and sustainability," said Jamil Bouchareb, CEO of Restaurantware. "By introducing fully compostable alternatives in categories previously reliant on non-compostable materials, we are redefining the possibilities for sustainable foodservice. We are proud to be presenting this to our network, particularly in light of our recent accolades, as well as to be providing our customers with greater opportunity to make impactful choices that benefit their businesses and the planet. Our recognition as a leader in sustainable solutions underscores our role in driving significant industry change and advancing the shift toward eco-conscious packaging."

The launch of Sustain comes on the heels of a newly AI-enabled website and Restaurantware's recent recognition as a 2024 Silver Stevie Award Winner for Products in Sustainability & Climate Protection Status. These dynamic growth markers at every level of the business' operation underscore Restaurantware's leadership in creating a greener future for the foodservice industry.

With the majority of SKUs now available now on Amazon and Restaurantware, the Sustain collection caters to various business needs with pack sizes ranging from 10-count to 2,000-count boxes. The full collection will be available by October 15th with key new products including:



Sustain Paper Coffee Cups (Kraft or White w/ Lid Option)

Sustain Paper Cold Cups (White w/ Lid Option)

Sustain PLA Plastic Cold Cup Lids (Clear w/ Flat, Dome, Straw, or Sip Lid Options)

Sustain Bamboo Paper Items:



Click-Lock Containers



Bio Lunch Boxes



Salad Boxes



Takeout Containers



Sandwich Boxes



Sandwich/Wrap Takeout Containers



Rectangle Bio Box Takeout Containers



Round To Go Cups (w/ Lid Option )



Round Salad Takeout Containers



Paper Boats Square Noodle Takeout Containers

Additional products in this collection will be launching in the coming weeks, including:







Octagonal Paper Takeout Containers (Kraft w/ Lid Option)



Paper Portion Cups (Kraft or White)



Kraft Paper Taco Takeout Containers



Round Paper Incline Cups (Kraft or White) Round Paper To Go Fry Cups (Kraft or White)

Along with the new Sustain collection, Restaurantware has expanded the variety of their sustainable product categories with Palm Leaf Tableware up 245%, Pulp Safe items up 343%, and PLA Tableware up 98% all over the past 2 years. With the continued rise of consumer demand for environmentally friendly practices and products, Restaurantware is on track for a positive trajectory with a 22% 5-year CAGR.

Restaurantware invites foodservice operators and consumers alike to explore the Sustain collection and discover how easy it can be to make a positive impact on the environment without compromising on quality or aesthetics.

To learn more about Restaurantware and the Sustain collection, visit .

About Restaurantware:

Restaurantware is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, innovative, and environmentally friendly restaurant supplies and catering equipment. With a focus on utilizing cutting-edge technology and sustainable materials, Restaurantware is continually redefining industry standards, aiming to improve environmental sustainability and minimize the ecological impact of foodservice.

