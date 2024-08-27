Key Highlights Of Lighthouse Fusion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multidisciplinary Clinical Expertise

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of autism support and education, is proud to announce a significant expansion to its team of dually certified Speech Language Pathologists (SLPs) and Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), part of their groundbreaking Lighthouse Fusion program. Four of Lighthouse's current SLPs are now dually certified BCBAs and SLPs. By becoming dually certified, these clinicians are continuing to enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge therapy solutions that drive exceptional outcomes for children with autism.



Lighthouse Fusion is at the forefront of autism therapy innovation, integrating speech therapy directly into a child's daily ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy sessions. We know that some of the first signs of autism include speech delays, and children with autism are often referred for speech therapy. While most providers keep these disciplines separate, Lighthouse offers a comprehensive approach through Lighthouse Fusion. Not only is this unique model delivering better outcomes, but a better experience for the child and family by receiving all services through one multidisciplinary team.

Key Highlights of the Lighthouse Fusion Expansion:



Addition of Three New Dually Certified Clinicians: The program now boasts a total of 4 dually certified BCBAs and SLPs, with two more of our current SLPs slated to complete their dual certification in the Fall, strengthening our team with highly skilled professionals who are among the few in the world with this dual certification.

Accelerate progress with Co- Treat Sessions : Co-treat sessions are a cornerstone of the Lighthouse Fusion program, offering a collaborative approach to achieving your child's speech, language, and vocabulary goals. During these sessions, a Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP), a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), and a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) work together to provide integrated, multidisciplinary support. These sessions can occur with all three clinicians present or with the SLP/BCBA participating virtually, ensuring that each child benefits from the expertise of highly trained professionals regardless of their location. By bringing together three specialists to focus on one child, co-treat sessions are designed to accelerate progress and deliver comprehensive, tailored care.

Enhanced Therapy Integration: By combining ABA and speech therapy, Lighthouse Fusion offers a comprehensive treatment model that addresses both behavioral and communicative aspects of development. This integrated approach maximizes opportunities for speech development and overall skill advancement. Commitment to Innovation and Excellence: This expansion underscores Lighthouse Autism Center's dedication to pioneering innovative therapy models and achieving the best possible outcomes for our learners. Our dually certified clinicians bring advanced expertise and a collaborative approach to each child's care, ensuring personalized and effective treatment plans.

“We are thrilled to expand our team of dually certified BCBAs and SLPs as part of Lighthouse's Fusion program,” said Ashley Whitaker, Director of Speech at Lighthouse Autism Center. These clinicians truly embody Lighthouse's clinical model of bringing compassionate care and clinical excellence. Through our innovative approach to speech, we are seeing children who previously were unable to communicate learn new modes of communication in as little as one co-treat session. It's truly amazing see to see how this model enriches the overall experience of our learners.”

About Lighthouse Autism Center:

Lighthouse Autism Center is dedicated to providing exceptional autism support and education through personalized, evidence-based therapy programs. With a focus on fostering growth and development in a nurturing environment, Lighthouse Autism Center offers a range of services designed to support children and families throughout their autism journey such as diagnostic testing, ABA therapy, speech therapy, social skills groups, pre-academic learning programs, virtual parent training, and so much more.

Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism. Over the past eleven years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. Lighthouse Autism Center believes that each child has unique and unlimited potential and is committed to bringing together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock that potential.

