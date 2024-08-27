ROYAL LAHAINA RESORT & BUNGALOWS REOPENS WITH PREMIER OCEANFRONT BUNGALOWS, NEW CULINARY VENUES AND ENHANCED GUEST EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Iconic Resort Welcomes Guests to Rediscover Maui

KAANAPALI, Hawaii

, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, one of Maui's first resorts and a historically celebrated retreat for royalty, is thrilled to announce its reopening and exciting new developments as it welcomes guests to rediscover the wonders of Maui. The 27-acre oceanfront resort reopens its doors with the debut of two new venues: Lahaina Noon , a vibrant oceanfront restaurant, and Pineapple Moon , a relaxed poolside bar. These offerings, conceptualized by TableOne Hospitality under the direction of renowned restaurateur Patric Yumul, promise to elevate the culinary landscape of Ka'anapali Beach.

Continue Reading

Following a 10-month period dedicated to supporting Lahaina residents affected by the 2023 wildfires, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is once again open, welcoming guests to rediscover the wonders of Ka'anapali. Beyond its new restaurant and bar, the resort is home to 333 guest rooms, 127 newly enhanced bungalows, two oceanfront pools and a range of wellness amenities and cultural activities - all paired with renewed hope for a prosperous Lahaina full of new beginnings.

"There is something so magical about Maui. It was the place where I kicked off my career with Michael (Mina) and it has always held a special place in my heart.

The TableOne team and I are incredibly honored and excited to be able to be part of the next chapter of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in bringing both Lahaina Noon and Pineapple Moon to life in a commitment to serve the community and visitors with grace and aloha," said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality.

Lahaina Noon

captures the essence of Maui's vibrant culture and natural beauty. The oceanfront restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner with unobstructed views of world-famous Ka'anapali Beach and the silhouettes of Lanai and Molokai a mere eight miles away. The menu, a celebration of Maui's rich agricultural bounty, presents a refined dining experience artfully crafted to delight the senses. Each plate reflects a commitment to purveyors and artisans with a shared pursuit of sustainability and excellence. The name Lahaina Noon pays homage to a natural phenomenon where the sun sits directly overhead, casting no shadow - a symbol of perfect harmony between earth and sky. This sense of balance is echoed in the restaurant's philosophy of delivering nourishment and joy through its curated culinary offerings. With its exceptional cuisine, breathtaking views, and warm aloha spirit, Lahaina Noon promises a dining experience that is as unforgettable as the magic of Maui.

Pineapple Moon , a relaxed poolside counterpart to Lahaina Noon, invites guests to unwind in an oceanfront cocktail paradise. This breezy, open-air venue is a tribute to enchanting nights when the moonlight glows just as sweetly as the island's pineapples. Pineapple Moon offers a vibrant, social atmosphere with canary-yellow cabanas, swaying palms and expansive oceanfront views. Signature craft cocktails and island-inspired bites make this the ultimate spot for sun-soaked relaxation.

As part of the resort's ongoing commitment to excellence, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is unveiling significant enhancements across its property. The resort's 127 private bungalows, nestled amid tropical gardens, have been meticulously updated with elevated comforts and mid-century-inspired décor, offering serene views of the ocean, mountains, or the adjacent golf course. The refreshed lobby and pool areas further elevate the guest experience, ensuring a seamless blend of luxury and relaxation.

The resort, celebrated for its spectacular Myths of Maui nightly Luau, is currently expanding its wedding and event spaces to include oceanfront wedding suites, complete with dedicated concierge services and custom amenities, offering couples an idyllic setting to prepare for their special day. Additionally, its Alana Spa is set to debut a new oceanfront wellness oasis including six private suites and an enhanced treatment menu featuring massages, manicures, pedicures, LED facials, CBD salt-soaks and a refreshment bar for serene and rejuvenating relaxation.

Dinner is set to debut its first service on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Walk-ins are welcome, reservations are available on , and a royal valet service is complimentary for the first three hours. Discover the culinary oasis of @lahainanoonhawaii

at @royallahainaresort .

ABOUT TABLEONE HOSPITALITY

TableOne Hospitality, led by CEO Patric Yumul, is a boutique hospitality company specializing in creating and operating innovative food and beverage concepts featuring established and rising star culinarians. Created by Yumul, TableOne creates a platform for chefs to spread their wings and grow under the same formula and systems that have yielded two decades of success for MINA Group. With a mission to pass on these proprietary opportunities and learnings, the team is committed to platforming culinary and beverage talent by incubating their visions through continuous resources and access. Operating for over two years, TableOne Hospitality currently manages locations nationwide, including: MOTHER TONGUE in Los Angeles; LA SOCIÉTÉ BAR & CAFÉ in San Francisco; BAR SPREZZATURA in San Francisco; SOL 7 in Houston; WAIKIKI SWIM & SOCIAL, MARA RESTAURANT & BAR in Honolulu; IZAKAYA 855-ALOHA in Waikiki, KIN GIN in Manhattan; TWENTY THREE GRAND in Manhattan and soon to open LAHAINA NOON and PINEAPPLE MOON in Maui, followed by FAVORITE SON in Waikiki



|@tableonehospitality

ABOUT ROYAL LAHAINA RESORT & BUNGALOWS

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is one of Maui's first resorts, unfolding across 27 acres of sun-kissed, tropical gardens on the world-renowned Ka'anapali Beach. The intimate property, once the preferred retreat for Hawaiian royalty, remains independently owned and curated by locals who share the values of the islands. With stunning panoramic views of neighboring islands, Lanai and Molokai, and premier access to over a mile of secluded Ka'anapali Beach, the intimate oasis offers 333 guest rooms and 127 private bungalows, exquisite open-air dining, the dazzling "Myths of Maui Luau" two serene pools, recreational and tennis/pickleball courts, an adjacent golf course,

and above all, its hallmark warmth of personalized hospitality with aloha. The resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and rich culture of Maui, offering a restoring and re-energizing blend of relaxation and adventure. For more information, please visit



|

@royallahainaresort

or call 808-661-3611.

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate

is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikīkī, London and Lisbon.

.

SOURCE Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows