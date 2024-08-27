Eight Stabbed, 334 Arrested At Notting Hill Carnival

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Eight people were stabbed during the Notting Hill Carnival with a total of 334 people being arrested during the event, the Metropolitan said.





There were three stabbings on Sunday, with one of the being a young mother who was with a child. She remains in a critical condition, the police said in a statement.





On Monday, five people were stabbed, with two of those attacked being critically injured.





The Met said a total of 50 officers had been during the event, while most of the arrests were for possessing an offensive weapon or drug offences.





Three firearms were recovered and there were 49 arrests for other weapons.





More than one million people were expected at the carnival on Monday, a majority of whom police said had come "to celebrate" with a "minority of people using it as an opportunity to commit crime, including violence".





During the previous two carnivals, one person was killed, 14 others were stabbed and more than 125 police officers were assaulted.





About 500 arrests were made at the carnival during those two years. (end)





