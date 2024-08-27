flynas Launches Extensive Expansion in the UAE Market with Eight New Destinations and Routes as of September

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads)



Riyadh, August 27, 2024: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, is gearing up to launch a bunch of new direct destinations and routes between KSA and UAE at the beginning of September, extensively expanding its network in the UAE market to be the largest air carrier serving the four main UAE airports with flights from four Saudi cities, in line with flynas growth and expansion plans and in alignment with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.



Operating flights currently to Dubai International Airport from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, flynas will add three more UAE destinations, including Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, Shaikh Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ).



On September 1, flynas will launch flights from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai and from King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah to both of Shaikh Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). On the same day, another route will be launched from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah to Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). On the next day, September 2, another route will be operated from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah to Shaikh Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi.



This massive expansion will make flynas the only KSA airline serving the major four airports in the UAE through increasing the frequency of flynas flights between the two countries to more than 20 daily flights.



Last July, flynas signed an agreement to purchase 160 new aircraft from Airbus, including 30 wide-body planes, to increase its aircraft purchase orders to 280 planes, making it one of the largest aircraft purchase orders in the region, in order to keep pace with the aviation sector growth in the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs and to achieve the company’s ambitious growth and expansion plan launched under the slogan “We connect the world to the Kingdom,” in addition to consolidating flynas position among the top four low-cost airlines in the world.





