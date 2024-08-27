Cut The Ribbon To Cut Through Red Tape: Propell Credit Union’S Chester County Debut

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIDLEY PARK, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on! Propell Credit Union is excited to announce the grand opening of its first Chester County branch in West Chester. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024 , at 1 N. Five Points Road . To celebrate this milestone, we invite the community to join us.

Join Us at this Open House and Ribbon Cutting Event

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM (Ribbon Cutting at 8:30 AM)

Location: 1 N. Five Points Road, West Chester, PA

In attendance:

PA Representative Chris Pielli, 156th Legislative District

Gary Golden, CEO of Propell Credit Union

Katie Walker, President of the Greater West Chester Chamber

Trish McFarland, President of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce

Gary Smith, President and CEO, Chester County Economic Development Council

Michael Grigalonis, President & COO, CCEDC

MaryFrances McGarrity, SVP, Business Development Services, CCEDC.

Sherwood Robbins, Managing Director, Seedcopa

"Traditional big-banks love their red tape and big fee structures, but we're here to cut through it," said Gary Golden, CEO of Propell Credit Union. "Our approach now, as always, is to assist under-banked clients by offering the right product mix – better borrowing rates and above-market deposit rates, with accounts protected by 2x the amount of insurance typically available – along with sound advice and guidance from people invested in them, not 'the market'."

Exclusive Offers for Our Grand Opening Week Include: Like a new neighbor who was raised right, we are moving into town bringing special gifts. These are Propell's exclusive offers for its inaugural flight in Chester County, available from 9/9 through 9/13.



9.90% 6-month certificate (5k cap per certificate, only available on 9/9)

5.01% 10-month certificate and 5.25% with iSAVE certificate

4.99% for 6 months HELOC (Prime -1% thereafter; see HELOC terms and conditions)

6-month iSAVE Money Market intro rate (4.60%)

$300 new business flex checking bonus Member Business Line of Credit – Prime -1%

Propell Credit Union, formerly known as BHCU, has a seven-decade reputation for providing accessible, transparent, and genuinely useful financial solutions. With the opening of the West Chester branch, it brings a unique blend of services to Chester County communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Propell Credit Union, powered by BHCU, to the West Chester community. We look forward to the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on our local economy and the strong partnerships they will build within our community. The opening of this new location marks an exciting chapter for both Propell and West Chester, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone together." Katie Walker – President of the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce.

Small businesses play a crucial role in the economic landscape of Chester County, contributing significantly to job creation and community development. According to recent data, small businesses account for approximately 98% of all employers in the region, providing over 60% of the private sector jobs.

“This important segment of the economy not only fuels local growth but also fosters innovation and competition. The support and resources offered by Propell Credit Union are designed to empower these hardworking business people. Our new branch is not just another banking location; it's a hub for economic growth and community support," Golden added. "At Propell, it's not just about banking; it's about belonging."

For more information about Propell Credit Union and its services, visit or contact us at ....

About Propell Credit Union

Propell Credit Union stands as a rebel against the bureaucracy of traditional banking. At Propell, we cut through the red tape by providing straightforward financial solutions tailored for local businesses, non-profits, and their families. We are committed to guiding our members toward financial independence, self-reliance, and personal accountability. Join us because small businesses deserve big opportunities and fewer headaches. Don't bank, belong.

Media Contact:

Cindi Sutera

Email: ...

Phone: 610-613-2773