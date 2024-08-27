(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ukraine, Europe, 27th August 2024, The Ukrainian company Civil Protection of Kryvyi Rih ( Цивільний Захист КР ), a distinguished provider of cutting-edge personal protective equipment, proudly announces its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives with its NATO-standard masks. As the official representative of top-tier Ukrainian manufacturers, Civil Protection of KR stands at the forefront of ensuring safety against chemical, bacteriological, and nuclear threats.

Civil Protection of KR specializes in the distribution of high-quality gas masks and protective suits that meet the stringent NATO standards, offering unparalleled protection in both peacetime and military situations. The company's product line includes the GP-7 and GP-9 gas masks, as well as the L-1 chemical protection suits, which are certified to comply with Ukrainian and international standards such as DSTU EN 14387:2017 and DSTU EN 136:2003. Additionally, the company represents renowned brands like TRAYAL (Serbia) and SIGMA (Czech Republic), ensuring that every product delivered is not only reliable but also trusted by military contingents across Europe.

“Our organization has relied on Civil Protection of KR for years. The quality of their gas masks has been tested in the harshest conditions, and they have never failed us,” said a spokesperson from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.“In times of crisis, it's reassuring to know that our safety is in the hands of a company that values quality and reliability.”

An official from a military unit added,“The GP-7 gas masks provided by Civil Protection of KR have proven to be essential in protecting our personnel on the front lines. Their commitment to excellence is evident in every product they supply.”

About Civil Protection of KR: Established in 2016, Civil Protection of KR has quickly become a trusted name in the realm of civil defense. With a mission to protect the civilian population during man-made and natural disasters, the company offers a comprehensive range of personal respiratory protective equipment, including gas masks, respirators, and protective suits. Civil Protection of KR's dedication to quality is reflected in its role as the official representative of Ukrainian and internationally renowned manufacturers, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of safety and reliability.

As a leader in civil defense, Civil Protection of KR not only prioritizes the safety of its clients but also maintains a strong online presence. The company's website is a hub of information, providing detailed insights into their product offerings and the rigorous standards they adhere to.

For more information about Civil Protection of KR and their range of NATO-standard gas masks, visit or contact them directly at ...