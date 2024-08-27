Adiso Announces Groundbreaking Research Highlighting ADS024 A Novel Oral Agent For Neuroinflammation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Single Strain Live Biotherapeutic ADS024 Exhibiting LPA3 Agonism in Neuroinflammatory Diseases Featured in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity

CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc. a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of development candidates, today announced the publication of the following research paper in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, a scientific and peer-reviewed journal and the official journal of the Psychoneuroimmunology Research Society (PNIRS). The article titled,“LPA3 agonist-producing Bacillus velezensis ADS024 is efficacious in multiple neuroinflammatory disease models” by Acton, et al., features the ability of ADS024 to impact outcomes in a broad array of neurodegenerative disease models through the production of selective agonism of the LPA3 receptor known to be involved in the modulation of inflammation and mitochondrial health.“This article highlights the capabilities and determination of the Adiso team in developing a novel and differentiated oral single strain live biotherapeutic product (SS-LBP) which has demonstrated selective agonism of an untapped G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) associated with mitochondrial health as a mechanism of action (MOA)”, said Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer of Adiso Therapeutics.“The promise of SS-LBP therapeutic products has been an aspiration, now a reality with a defined mechanistic understanding. GPCR targeting represents approximately 35% of all approved drugs and account for neurological indications such as schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease (PD), Alzheimer's disease (AD), Huntington's disease (HD), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), anxiety, depression and pain. Demonstrating activity across a broad array of neurodegenerative disease models including PD, AD, HD, MS, ALS, and peripheral neuropathy establishes that the MOA of ADS024 is involved in a fundamental pathway in these diseases.”“Adiso has identified that ADS024 possesses specific LPA3 agonism. LPA3 and LPA1 appear to work in opposition. While LPA1 antagonists are seemingly being developed in certain areas of neuroinflammatory indications within industry and academia, only Adiso is developing an agent with orally effective LPA3 agonism activity”, shared Susan Acton, PhD, Head of Neuroinflammation Research within Adiso.“ADS024 has a unique mechanism for controlling unabated inflammation present in neurodegenerative diseases while not interfering with normal immune responses.”In support of the Adiso SS-LBP neuroinflammatory research program, the highly talented Adiso team collaborated with state-of-the-art research laboratories, the APC Microbiome Ireland, a Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland Centre. The Adiso team and APC team worked across the boundaries of traditional research. The Adiso team and APC team worked across the boundaries of traditional research. Adiso also engaged with the Children's Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania via a lively cross-disciplinary environment of clinicians, clinician-scientists and experienced drug developers of diverse backgrounds working within a collegial partnership of sharing ideas and resources have produced this differentiated finding.About ADS024ADS024 represents a new class of therapeutics for the potential treatment of neuroinflammatory conditions, unlocking a better understanding of CNS diseases, as well as enhancing the understanding of the effects of the Gut-Brain Immune Axis. A naturally occurring live biotherapeutic product, ADS024 modulates inflammation as a single strain and is manufactured from a pure, clonal bacterial cell bank, yielding a standardized lyophilized drug. ADS024 has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in a human clinical trial when dosed for 28 days, once daily. Clinical application of therapeutic bacteria represents a new approach in the future treatment for a range of human diseases.About AdisoAdiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health of patients suffering from debilitating inflammatory diseases. In addition to ADS024 Adiso is also advancing our small molecule clinical candidates, ADS051, an oral gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation via inhibition of MRP2 and FPR1 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ADS032, a dual NLRP1/NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia, the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research and the University College Cork, Ireland, and the APC Microbiome Institute. For more information, please visit or our LinkedIn page

