(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Packaging Innovation Ensures Movers Won't Be Eating Their Moving Day Pizza Order on the Floor

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pizza Hut® delivers a slice of innovation and a tasty solution for moving woes with the launch of the Moving Box Table, a specialty pizza box that turns into a miniature table offering a practical solution for pizza lovers who need a quick and easy dining setup amidst the chaos of moving. Nearly 9 in 10 (87%*) Americans have ordered pizza during a move, and a resounding 79%* of movers admitted to eating their moving day pizza on the floor. That's why Pizza Hut is coming to the rescue with limited-edition Moving Box Tables during a peak time of the year for moving in popular U.S. cities seeing the most moves. Home is where the Hut is, after all.

PIZZA HUT UNVEILS THE MOVING BOX TABLE: SPECIALTY PIZZA BOXES THAT TURN INTO A MINATURE TABLE FOR MOVING DAY

PIZZA HUT UNVEILS THE MOVING BOX TABLE: SPECIALTY PIZZA BOXES THAT TURN INTO A MINATURE TABLE FOR MOVING DAY

Continue Reading

With 85%* of people agreeing that pizza is the best food to order during a move, gone are the days of floor picnics on moving day thanks to Pizza Hut's new Moving Box Table. Movers can now enjoy a delicious Pizza Hut pizza without the burden of having to eat on the floor after a long day of hauling boxes with no time to set up furniture. The Moving Box Table features an iconic red checkered corrugated structure that folds into a sturdy base. This base supports the pizza box tabletop, creating a mini table in just a few simple steps. To set it up, unfold and assemble the structure, and the table is ready to use.

"Many can relate to the chaos that comes with moving, and the last thing you want to worry about is unpacking to enjoy a hard-earned meal at the end of a long day," said Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Friebe. "We love that pizza is a universal moving-day tradition for many, but we hate that it ends up eaten on the floor. This Moving Box Table will help us show up for Pizza Hut customers by providing not just a delicious pizza after a stressful moving day but somewhere easy and comfortable to enjoy it, too."

The Moving Box Table is complimentary with orders of a large menu-priced pizza and offered exclusively** at select Pizza Hut restaurants in three of the most-popular U.S. cities to move to: Dallas, Charlotte and Orlando1. This limited-edition offer is available while supplies last starting on 8/27/2024 via carryout orders only so get it while it's hot.

For more information, participating locations, and availability, visit .

* Survey Methodology: A survey commissioned by Pizza Hut in July 2024 of 1,069 Americans aged 18+

**

Pricing, Participation, & Availability Varies.



About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:

YUM ), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas and since then has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order. Today, Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders.

Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to

delivery

– and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on

food

any way you order.

Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 18+. See applicable terms at

.

A global leader in the pizza category, Pizza Hut operates more than 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Through its enormous presence, Pizza Hut works to unlock opportunity for its team members and communities around the world.



For more information, visit . You can remain up to date on what's happening at Pizza Hut by following us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel.



Press Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]



1

Penske Truck Rental Top Moving Destinations list

SOURCE Pizza Hut