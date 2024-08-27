A FIRST IN THE MIDDLE EAST: CHALHOUB GROUP’S THE DEAL PIONEERS GENERATIVE AI IN BACK-TO-SCHOOL CAMPAIGN

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 27 August 2024: Chalhoub Group's unique designer fashion outlet, The Deal, has taken a pioneering step by using Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) to create its latest back-to-school campaign. Launched in partnership with a cutting-edge startup specialising in Generative AI to produce high-quality marketing assets, as well as Chalhoub Group’s in-house Tech team and content studio, OneStudio, the campaign is the first in the Middle East to use AI for an entire campaign shoot.



The AI-created images are featured across The Deal’s website, social media platforms and newsletters, offering customers an engaging, visually striking experience. With a strong track record in embracing innovation, Chalhoub Group’s back-to-school campaign marks the first time the company has embraced Generative AI for an entire photoshoot and marketing campaign.



"The Deal's vision is to offer designer brands at competitive prices, delivered straight to your doorstep. By integrating Gen AI into the creative process, we've enhanced efficiency while maintaining the high-quality visuals our customers expect," said Nick Vinckier, Director of Corporate Innovation at Chalhoub Group. “We are aware of the concerns surrounding Generative AI and have worked closely with our partner to ensure everything adheres to legal and ethical standards. Experimenting with emerging technologies responsibly is crucial for creating a safe and ethical framework at a Group level," he said.



Gen AI is an advanced AI technology capable of creating new content - such as images, text, or music – based on the data it has been trained on. For Chalhoub Group’s campaign, The Deal used a specific large language model for text-to-picture generation. Instead of traditional photography, AI generated highly realistic images from text descriptions and product pictures, producing imagery almost indistinguishable from real-life photos. The process eliminated the need for models, photographers, and physical locations, relying almost entirely on AI to generate realistic backgrounds and models wearing The Deal products.



To ensure the highest quality and maintain the brand’s visual standards, The Deal worked closely with Chalhoub Group’s in-house content studio, OneStudio, playing a crucial role in refining the AI-generated images to match the expectations of both the brand and its discerning customers.



Shawn Davey, Director of OneStudio, said: “It is always so important to embrace new technologies, Ai has opened huge possibilities to be used as a tool for creativity. A new Collaborator has entered the chat (Ai), and is re-defining the way we create content for our customers to enjoy.”



Marilena Hadgianni, Director of Marketing, Multibrand shared: "At The Deal, we're proud to be at the forefront of both the industry and Chalhoub Group by using AI to power our back-to-school campaign. This cutting-edge approach not only sets us apart but also allows us to engage customers with personalised, visually captivating content. It’s a game-changer that’s redefining how fashion connects with its audience."



The use of Generative AI in this campaign not only saved time and budget but also eliminated the need for extensive planning, casting, and shooting. While AI was used to generate the initial models and backgrounds, human retouching ensured the final product met the highest standards. As the technology evolves, The Deal plans to further optimise the process, allowing creative teams to focus on value-adding tasks rather than logistics.



MENAFN27082024006689014967ID1108605121