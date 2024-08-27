Sultan bin Tahnoon Celebrates Emirati Women's Day, Honoring Their Crucial Contributions to Nation-Building

(MENAFN- Iris Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: H.E. Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, underscored the significance of Emirati Women's Day as a vital opportunity to recognize and celebrate the achievements and invaluable contributions of women in the nation's development.



His Excellency emphasized that Emirati Women's Day, observed annually on August 28, is a national occasion that fills us with pride as we celebrate and acknowledge the immense compassion and dedication of women in serving their families and society.



In a statement marking the occasion, His Excellency acknowledged the esteemed efforts of Emirati women on the front lines, expressing widespread admiration for their contributions. He also emphasized the crucial role they play in ensuring the security, safety, and well-being of the community, a role that has been especially evident during the challenges we have faced in recent times.



Concluding his statement, Sheikh Sultan commended the remarkable achievements and progress of Emirati women, attributing these successes to the vision of the nation's wise leadership and the unwavering support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, known as the "Mother of the Nation". He acknowledged the significant role women play in building society, their numerous contributions to development, and their continued drive to achieve further milestones for themselves and their communities.



His Excellency extended his appreciation to Emirati women in diverse professions, recognizing their commitment and proficiency in executing their responsibilities, paving the way for a brighter future.



MENAFN27082024007464016105ID1108605116