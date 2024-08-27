(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 27, 2024.



OKX Wallet Team to Host 'Meme Hour' on X Spaces

OKX Wallet is set to host an X Spaces event focused on the phenomenon of memecoins. Titled "Meme Hour Ep.5: Birth of a Meme," this X Spaces will bring together key figures in the meme coinspace to share their experiences and insights.



The X Spaces event will feature an impressive lineup of guests, including:



@flapdotsh

@stroskee

@lennoxxcartel

@KevinSusanto

@churchofthescf

@12czcoins @k1d_crypt0

Scheduled for August 28 at 3 PM UTC, this event aims to offer valuable insights into the creation and growth of memecoins in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.



For those interested in joining, the X Spaces can be accessed at:



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

