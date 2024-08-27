Caddo Mountain Spring Water Files A Formal Complaint Against Environmental Works, Inc. With The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC, (CMSW) a premium spring, artesian & mineral bottled water

start-up,

announced

today

that it has

filed a formal complaint with the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) against Environmental Works, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri for violations of State of Arkansas Water Well Rules and Regulations. The Water Well Construction Rules and Regulations were established by the Arkansas Water Well Construction Commission now under the ANRC. The State of Arkansas Rules and Regulations violations are associated with Environmental Works, Inc. construction activities on the company's bottled water project in Montgomery County, AR.

The formal complaint to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission in Little Rock, Arkansas states that Environmental Works, Inc.'s well construction activities violated at least eleven (11) Sections of the Arkansas Water Well Construction Commission Rules and Regulations. The construction violations (as outlined in the complaint) resulted in irreversible contamination and damage to CMSW and its property. Furthermore, per the complaint, Environmental Works, Inc. violations and actions lacked the standard of care needed to perform their work. Finally, after knowledge of their botched well construction job, they acted in bad faith, with full and complete knowledge of the damages that would be incurred by Caddo Mountain Spring Water as a result of its actions. In conclusion of the complaint, Caddo Mountain Spring Water asked the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission to suspend Environmental Works, Inc. State license and forfeiture of their licensing surety bond. Barry Davidson, CEO/Founder of CMSW, stated, "These people operate in our State and can and or will be Bad water well construction actors again unless the ANRC steps in to enforce our State's Construction Rules and Regulations."

CMSW chose the law firm of WRIGHT, LINDSEY & JENNINGS LLP to represent them in a lawsuit they filed earlier against Environmental Works, Inc. over this botched well construction incident. "We chose WRIGHT, LINDSEY & JENNINGS LLP based on their ability and rich Arkansas heritage as one of the best law firms in Arkansas" said Barry Davidson. "We believe our team of highly skilled and experienced legal professionals led by attorney Patrick Wilson will prevail in our case against Environmental works, Inc."



