Pfeiffer Vacuum Achieves Gold Medal In Ecovadis Sustainability Ranking

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pfeiffer Vacuum, a member of the global Busch Group, has once again been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Medal for its site in Asslar. This places the company among the top 2% of organizations evaluated over the past twelve months by the world"s largest sustainability rating provider.



The recognition underscores Pfeiffer Vacuum's ongoing commitment to environmental and social responsibility. In the latest assessment, Pfeiffer Vacuum ( not only maintained its high standard but also improved its performance, raising its overall score by eight points compared to the previous year. This advancement highlights the company"s continuous efforts to enhance its sustainability practices and exceed industry benchmarks.



"We are thrilled with the result as it demonstrates our dedication to advancing our initiatives. Being awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second time in a row is a great motivation for our entire team to continue driving our efforts even further in the next year," says Thilo Rau, CIO of Pfeiffer Vacuum.



Since 2007, the EcoVadis ranking has evaluated companies based on a range of sustainability criteria, including environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. More than 130,000 companies from over 180 countries have already been assessed.

