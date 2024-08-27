Umeed Abhi Baqi Hai Hope Lives On

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Umeed Abhi Baqi Hai, a riveting collection of dramas and features, was released by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha,last month in Srinagar. The aims torekindle the hope that the right and timely action can bring about positive changes in the of evils like female feticide and extremism. Besides advocating for the adoption of the Gandhian principle of non-violence to seek redressal of grievances and demands, the author, Sh. Bashir Ahmad Buch, also calls for applying a healing touch on the wounds inflicted by untoward incidents, in order to rehabilitate the ravaged lives of the victims of terrorism. On climate change which affects one and all, the author pitches for use of alternative sources of Energy and environment-friendly technology to conserve the Nature. The book offers food for thought and prescribes certain ways and methods for a better future.



“Aurat-Baqa-e Qainaat” (Women, The Essence of the Universe)

The feature focuses on grave issues of female feticide and depriving education to the girl child, thus suffocating her all-round growth. It offers an insight into the numerous challenges that the woman has to face right from the time her existence is established in the womb. Hence, it is a spontaneous tribute to the girl child and an impetus to the Government of India's Campaign, (Beti Bachao Beti Padhao).

“Dard Ka Ehsaas” (Feel of the Pain)

The drama revolves around the themes of extremism, violence and non- violence. The writer skillfully explores the necessity of handling disillusioned youth who have succumbed to anti-social elements, with utmost care and the potential to alter their mindset through rehabilitative measures echoing the Gandhian principles of non-violence and truthfulness.



“Lafzon ka Safar” (Words Work Wonders)

The feature illustrates how a backward mindset can hinder the pursuit of justice for women, denying them opportunities for holistic growth and development. It identifies the factors contributing to an unjust and absurd divide between men and women, relegating women to a position of insignificance.“Words Work Wonders” emphasizes, in its unique way, that the progress of any society is intricately linked to the status of its women.

“Fitrat Se Qurbat” (Close to Nature)

The feature emphasizes the age-old principle of simple living by advocating for the use of alternative sources of Energy and environment-friendly technology. The feature emphasizes that the best way to preserve nature is to make people aware of it.

“Aao Ahed Karein” (Let Us Pledge)

The informative and Educative dramatic presentation depicts the rural scenario and how the lives of people are changing with the introduction of MGNREGA and related schemes. The programme provides a comprehensive picture of the benefits of MGNREGA, educates about the Gandhian principles of Rural Development and highlights the importance of Nationalism and Nation building.

“Sher Dil-Insaan” (Human with Lion's Heart)

The drama lays stress on adopting the children of the innocent people who become victims of communal riots and terrorism in order to change their mindset of vengeance through reformative measures like proper guidance and education. Sher Khan, a retired army officer is the model character who along with his friend (in neighborhood), namely Pradhan follow the norms of persuasion through education. After retirement both have a temptation to work as social workers. These sentiments get impetus when the solitary son of Sher Khan is killed in a bomb blast during communal riots. The drama identifies the factors that promote communalism, hatred and peculiar gulf among different communities/sects.



“Piyas Aur Panah” (Thirst and Shelter)

This promo focuses on the environmental issues with seriousness, but in a friendly and non-formal atmosphere, where parents and grandparents share their experiences with children. The purpose is to bring home the seriousness and the gravity of the situation we are facing today regarding the environment.

To conclude, the book highlights nationalism, brotherhood, communal harmony, environmentalism, curbing social evils and issues like gender sensitivity in a dramatized script having a great influence for mass motivation.

The author is a writer and former broadcaster of All India Radio