GEMS Education- Hear from some of our principals (Back to school quotes and images)

(MENAFN- Four) Date: 26 August 2024



Please see below some quotes from our principals regarding the first day of the new term. Images attached, too. Please distribute to ASAP.



Matthew Burfield, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education and Executive Principal/CEO, GEMS Founders School – Dubai:

“We are so excited to welcome back our children and our parents after two weeks of preparation with our staff at GFS. Building on our outstanding GCSE and AS Level results, we are expanding our course offerings to include more vocational programmes in engineering, hospitality, information technology, applied science, and business for Year 10 and Year 12 students.



“Our ‘Super Curriculum’ for Year 12 and 13 students will offer enhanced opportunities in Model United Nations, Sports Leaders Awards, and the Duke of Edinburgh Award. For our youngest learners in FS1 and FS2, we have fully renovated our Foundation Stage play area to further enrich our curriculum. Our rooftop play areas have also been fully upgraded to provide improved sports and breaktime facilities for our older primary and younger secondary students.



“This year marks our first as a KHDA-rated Very Good school with an Outstanding inclusion rating, making it an exciting time for the next stage of our school improvement journey. Since opening in 2016, we’ve achieved remarkable things, but we continue to strive for excellence.

We are also excited to open the third and fourth GEMS Founders schools, in Dubai South and Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, expanding the Founders brand and offering even more opportunities for growth to over 12,000 children now part of the GEMS Founders community.”





Ian Plant, Principal/CEO, GEMS Founders School – Dubai South:

“I am delighted to welcome our founding parents and more than 500 students to GEMS Founders School – Dubai South as we prepare for the 2024-25 academic year. It’s truly heartwarming to see so many families placing their trust in us as a new school – the first in Dubai South to serve this growing community. This is both a privilege and a great responsibility that we embrace with dedication.



“As a leading institution of educational excellence, we are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators through a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to education. Our school proudly offers a curriculum that combines academic rigour with innovative programmes designed to inspire and challenge our students, including STEAM education, Logistics and Supply Chain Learning, Co-Curricular activities and our ‘Super Curriculum’ offering.



“Furthermore, we are committed to leading best practices in creating a sense of belonging by providing comprehensive professional development for our staff, delivering a wellbeing curriculum, offering counselling and support services, engaging parents and the community through various sessions, and partnering with experts in these fields.”





Albie Huyser, Principal/CEO, GEMS Founders School – Masdar City:

“I am thrilled to welcome our students, parents, and staff to GEMS Founders School – Masdar City. We are proud to open our doors with a vibrant community of over 1,000 students, ready to start a transformative educational journey. At GFA, our commitment to serving the community is reflected in our pioneering approach to sustainability and innovation in education.



“Our state-of-the-art facilities, including cutting-edge labs, vibrant art rooms, a dedicated makerspace, and a comprehensive sports complex, are designed to foster creativity and support our environmental initiatives. Sustainability is seamlessly integrated into our curriculum, from the Early Years through to advanced studies, with real-world applications such as gardening projects and recycling initiatives, ensuring that our students grow into responsible global citizens.



“We are equally dedicated to cultivating a culture of innovation. By embedding an entrepreneurial spirit into both our curriculum and extracurricular activities, we empower students to engage in hands-on projects, tackle innovation challenges, and develop leadership skills, all of which prepare them to make a positive impact on the world.”





Nav Iqbal, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City:

“On this first day of the 2024-2025 academic year, I am delighted to share the exciting enhancements we have made at GEMS Metropole School – Motor City. As we welcome our students back, we are proud to showcase the results of our summer projects that have transformed our campus to better serve our growing community of over 4,100 students. These developments reflect our commitment to providing innovative and supportive environments for our students. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this new academic year holds and are ready to embark on another successful year at GEMS Metropole School – Motor City.



“Among the key improvements is our reception area and our new secondary library, which is now six times larger than its predecessor. In addition, the newly established Al Noor Heritage Centre will offer several services, including congregational Friday prayers with sermons in English. We have added additional washrooms for Secondary, a new construction lab, a second kitchen, and an MMA dojo as part of our Under Armour Performance Institute. We have introduced custom-made study pods throughout the school to support focused study.



“Looking ahead, we are excited to complete additional projects this term, including a purpose-built sixth form area, a new Astro pitch, cricket practice nets, a long jump area, and an equestrian arena.”





James McDonald, Principal/CEO, GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah:

“We are thrilled to welcome our students and families back to an exciting new academic year. As we begin this journey together, we are proud to introduce our newly enhanced facilities. Our recently constructed robotics and STEAM rooms, now equipped with state-of-the-art resources, will inspire our students in their pursuit of innovation and creativity.



“Additionally, we have renovated our reception areas in both the Admin and Kindergarten buildings to offer a more welcoming experience for families, while our new parent cafés provide comfortable spaces for parents to connect and relax. We have also created dedicated prayer rooms for our Secondary students, ensuring their spiritual needs are supported.



“Looking ahead, we are excited about the upcoming indoor extension to the Kindergarten farm and the installation of retractable cricket nets on both campuses, further enriching the learning and recreational opportunities for our students. These upgrades, along with last year’s addition of the STEM and robotics lab, Sixth Form rooms, and refurbished libraries, reflect our ongoing dedication to providing a dynamic and supportive educational environment for every student. We look forward to another year of growth, learning, and success together.”





Akram Tarik, Principal/CEO, GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar:

“I was thrilled to welcome our students, parents, and staff to a new and exciting school year at GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar. As we settle into the year, it’s wonderful to see our students already benefiting from the recent investments we have made in our infrastructure. The expanded outdoor areas are providing ample space for physical activity and fresh air, enriching the daily experience for everyone. Additionally, our upgraded Sixth Form learning and study areas are helping our Year 12 and 13 students excel in their studies, setting them up for future success.



“We are especially proud to begin this year with the momentum generated by our students, staff, and parents, whose hard work, dedication, and perseverance have led to outstanding achievements in both the IGCSE and A-level results.



“We remain committed to placing our values and beliefs at the heart of everything we do, embodied in what we proudly call TheGFMWay. This approach goes beyond academic success; it’s about fostering the overall wellbeing of our students, ensuring that every child is supported, nurtured, and empowered to reach their fullest potential.



“We will continue to build on the strong foundation we have established, ensuring that every student at GFM is prepared to face the future with confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose.”





Jeremy Hallum, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha:

“We are excited to welcome our school community back for our second year of operations at GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha. Building on the success of our opening year, we have planned a comprehensive induction fortnight for all new and returning families. This will include opportunities to meet with class teachers, form tutors, and our leadership team. In the second week, we will focus on sustainability and evolving technology during our dedicated theme week.

The summer has been incredibly busy at MTW, and we are proud to introduce several new facilities, including a state-of-the-art black box for performing arts and a new sports and conditioning suite to enhance our physical education curriculum and sports squads. Additionally, our upcoming auditorium, food technology facility, business hub, recording suite, and BTEC engineering and construction facilities will further enrich our UK curriculum.”





David Wade, Principal/CEO, GEMS FirstPoint School – The Villa:

“GEMS FirstPoint School is delighted to welcome a record number of students this year as we celebrate our 10th anniversary in Dubai. With the 2023-24 academic year marking our most successful period for inspection ratings and student examination results, it was crucial to build on this momentum. These are truly exciting times for FPS students, staff, and parents.



“We have been working diligently over the summer to enhance our facilities and learning environments. This academic year, FPS will set new standards for Post-16 education with the opening of a new, purpose-built facility. This state-of-the-art building will feature a large common room and café, as well as spacious study areas for both individuals and groups.



“Our summer developments also included the opening of three new science labs, four additional classrooms, a cutting-edge Primary STEM lab, renovated outdoor spaces for Early Years, a new Desert School facility, and a rainforest-themed library and reading area for Nursery and Early Years students.”





Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail:

“We welcomed today at GEMS International School – Al Khail all our new students who are joining our four-programme International Baccalaureate school from around the world and will soon become part of our community, where ‘Respect, Trust, and Ambition’ are always at the forefront. We also look forward to welcoming back our dynamic returning students on Tuesday.



“Our students will be excited to see the enhanced facilities at our school, including the new Inclusion Centre, Senior Hub for Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP), an expanded main lobby, larger Primary Years Programme (PYP) art rooms, and a brand-new sports hall.



“Plans for the year are already well underway, thanks to the exceptional preparatory work from our teachers and teaching assistants, who have been focusing on our three strategic drivers: Ambition for all, Truly international, and Inclusivity. In alignment with this, we have introduced a new pathway for our Special Educational Needs (SEN) Level 3 children – a BTEC Level 1 in Vocational Studies – through our partnership with Pearson.



“Additionally, we are proud to be the only school in the UAE to join an exclusive international athletics conference, the Gulf Athletics and Activities Conference, which will provide our students with opportunities to participate in competitive sports internationally, alongside schools from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.”





Fatima Martin, Principal, GEMS New Millenium School – Al Khai:

“As we stand at the threshold of a new academic year, I am delighted to welcome all our returning families and a special greeting to those joining us for the first time.



“This year, we are excited to introduce a new addition to our already robust curriculum – a state-of-the-art design and technology suite. This innovative facility enhances our visual arts and innovation curriculum, providing students with cutting-edge tools and opportunities to explore their creativity, solve complex problems, and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.



“Our commitment to sustainability remains steadfast. We are thrilled to continue integrating technology into our curriculum through the ‘Be the Change Sustainability Programme’, led by visionary educator Gavin McCormack. This programme inspires our students to critically examine their role in the world and equips them with the skills to make a meaningful impact in their communities.”





Lini Shivaprasad, Principal, GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah:

“GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah warmly welcomes both returning and new parents to our community. We deeply value the support and involvement of our parents, which is crucial in creating the best learning environment for our students. We thank returning parents for their continued trust and partnership, and we look forward to building strong connections with new parents as we work together toward shared goals.



“We look forward to an exciting year filled with comprehensive programmes like STEM iNNOVISTA and KINDERVISTA, which will provide students of all age groups with hands-on experiences in critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation through integrated projects. This session will also see our students engage in inter-house, inter-class, and inter-school events involving sports, co-scholastics, and special celebrations, all designed to support their mental and physical wellbeing.”





Maryssa O’Connor, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education and Principal/CEO, GEMS Wellington International School:

“We are excited to start another academic year at GEMS Wellington International School, one that promises to be innovative and enriching. Our curriculum continues to evolve with the introduction of the ’WIS Middle School Diploma’ that provides a perfect opportunity for our students to excel in their academics and beyond. We are also expanding our innovation and technology curriculum to include new VR capabilities and even more advanced robotics.



“Across the school, students will benefit from enhanced learning spaces following our summer refresh. The most significant change is the complete remodelling of our reception and parent experience areas, and we are extremely excited to showcase these to our WIS community.”





Sarah O’Regan, Principal/CEO, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis:

“We are delighted to welcome back over 4,000 students from more than 110 countries. This academic year, our students are proudly led by our Year 13 Student CEO, Mohammad Allaham, and our Year 13 WSO Student Principal, Akshay Biju.



“In response to student feedback, we are now offering two new qualifications this year: A-level Politics and A-level Food and Nutrition. Both subjects were requested by our student body who, last year, pitched their proposals to the School Leadership Team. We are proud of our ability to empower students to write their own story, and the addition of these new subjects to our already impressive suite of A-levels highlights our ongoing commitment in this regard.



“Our students will be welcomed by a freshly painted campus, along with upgraded student bathrooms and prayer rooms in Secondary. Our new robotics lab in Secondary, the enhanced sports hall floor, and improved inclusion facilities in Primary continue to enrich our students’ experience.”





Ranju Anand, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education and Principal/CEO, GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah:

“As we transition from the warm days of summer to the vibrant energy of a new school year, we warmly welcome back all our students and families, and are eager to hear about their summer adventures and support their personal, emotional, and academic growth.



“Over the summer, our team has been hard at work preparing for another fantastic year filled with learning, growth, and discovery. We’ve refreshed classrooms, added new resources, and planned engaging programmes to ensure an exciting year ahead.



“We are very proud of our parents’ support and engagement, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to provide the best possible educational experience for our children. Together, with input from parents, governors, leaders, and students, we have co-created our vision and mission, and we are ready to start our journey – you could say it’s GCS rebooted!



“Our teachers and staff have been diligently preparing to create a positive and challenging learning environment where every student will thrive. Our outstanding GCSE and A-level results reflect their passion and dedication. We’re excited to make this year one of kindness, honesty, integrity, and respect for all.”





Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Vice President – Education, GEMS Education and Superintendent/CEO, Al Khaleej International School:

“We are excited to welcome our students and parents for the new 2024-25 academic year. Our students will enjoy special activities designed to celebrate the first day of school with friends and meet their new teachers.



“This year, we are introducing several new developments at AKIS. For the first time, French language classes will be offered in the Middle School, and swimming classes will be extended to Grades 4 and 5. Additionally, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme will be introduced for Grade 11, with the first cohort set to graduate by 2026. Another highlight is our new Centre of Excellence for the Arabic language, which reflects GEMS Education and AKIS’ commitment to linguistic and cultural excellence.



“We have also upgraded our facilities to include more shaded areas for students and improved waiting areas for parents, particularly during pickup and drop-off times.”





Michelle Thomas, Principal/CEO, GEMS Al Barsha National School:

“I am thrilled to welcome our new and returning families to GEMS Al Barsha National School as we start this new academic year. Our collaborative partnership with parents has been pivotal in our success, and I am confident that this year will be filled with achievements and growth.



“This year, we are delighted to introduce our Desert School in Foundation Stage (FS), where our youngest learners will engage with a curriculum inspired by Emirati values and heritage. This unique environment will allow them to explore and learn through experiences that celebrate our cultural traditions and natural surroundings. Additionally, we are expanding our BTEC pathways in Post-16 education, providing enhanced opportunities for students to excel and prepare for their futures.



“At GEMS Al Barsha National School, our motto, ‘Empowering through Excellence’, reflects our commitment to integrating Emirati values into our educational approach. By embracing our rich cultural heritage, we have created a learning community that supports students in developing a deep appreciation for their roots while pursuing academic and personal excellence.”





Emmanuel Keteku, Principal/CEO, GEMS Winchester Private School – Fujairah:

“I am thrilled to welcome students, parents, and staff to the new academic year. At GEMS Winchester Private School – Fujairah, we embrace the essential role of family in our community, understanding that a strong partnership between home and school is key to each student’s success.



“This term, our focus is on student wellbeing, enhancing literacy programmes, and providing top-quality education for every child. Our dedicated teachers and school leaders are also engaging in professional development through courses from The National College, with a particular emphasis on Arabic and Islamic education.



“We are excited to introduce our newly upgraded facilities, which now feature purpose-built spaces designed to foster collaboration and support project-based learning. These enhancements reflect our commitment to creating a modern and dynamic learning environment for our students.”





Nargish Khambatta, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education and Principal, GEMS Modern Academy:

“We are thrilled to welcome both returning and new parents for a new term, which is always filled with excitement, opportunity, and well-designed experiences for our children. We particularly appreciate the trust new families have placed in us, and we are committed to making every child feel part of our family from day one.



“This term, our school calendar features a host of new initiatives, programmes, and courses. Among them are our back-to-school programmes, meticulously crafted to develop key skills, familiarise students with essential policies, and set them up for success. These programmes include reviewing personal data, setting academic and personal targets, and working intentionally toward achieving them. We are also excited about the global opportunities we offer, including sport, travel, and cultural exchange programmes.



“Our facilities have undergone significant improvements over the summer. From little touches like adding a fresh coat of paint, to major updates such as the creation of a new Agile Learning Centre and a new track designed to match Olympic track colours, our teams have worked diligently to enhance the school environment. These updates ensure that our students return to a world-class educational experience that GEMS Education and GEMS Modern Academy is renowned for.”





MENAFN27082024007303015691ID1108604655