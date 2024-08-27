Samsara Eco And NILIT Team Up To Build World-First Nylon 6,6 Recycling Facility

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Samsara Eco , the enviro-tech innovator and NILIT , the world's leader in the production of nylon 6,6 for apparel, have announced plans to explore and of a nylon 6,6 textile-to-textile recycled polymer production site in South East Asia to help close the loop on nylon 6,6.

Roughly 4 million tonnes of nylon 6,6 is created every year, it is one of the most widely used fibers in the performance apparel and industries. However, it is notoriously difficult to recycle and when blended with other fibres like spandex, it increases the challenge. Together, Samsara Eco and NILIT are seeking to address this issue head-on.

Aiming to be operational by late 2026, the anticipated facility will be uniquely capable of recycling textile waste, producing high-quality recycled nylon 6,6 polymers, for textile brands and manufacturers to seamlessly use in their existing supply chains to create new textile fabrics, infinitely.

“Our vision is to deliver climate repair through infinite recycling. One of the ways we're achieving this is by creating the first circular pathway for nylon 6,6. Discarded clothing made from nylon 6,6 such as activewear, and even products like car interiors, typically end up in landfill or are incinerated at the end of life, which has dire consequences for our planet,” said Paul Riley, CEO and Founder of Samsara Eco .

Sarah Cook, Chief Commercial and Operations Officer of Samsara Eco also commented on the agreement:“By working with NILIT, we can reverse this trend and give apparel a new life. The MoU agreement is an important step to help brands and the world advance nylon 6,6 circularity and reduce plastic waste. We're proud to be exploring a pilot recycling facility with NILIT, setting a precedent of what's possible for future partners globally.”

“NILIT's partnership with Samsara Eco is a critical step in our multi-pronged strategy to provide the apparel market with premium nylon 6,6 products that have lower environmental impact,” explained Ilan Melamed, NILIT General Manager . “Implementing textile-to-textile recycling solutions will substantially decrease global carbon emissions and reduce the 92 million tonnes of textile waste added to landfills annually. Together, NILIT and Samsara Eco have the potential to produce infinitely recycled nylon 6,6 that delivers outstanding fabric quality and performance while benefitting the planet.”

EosEcoTM is the world's first technology to infinitely recycle nylon 6,6 by combining biophysics, chemistry, biology and computer science (such as AI) to create a family of plastic-eating enzymes. The enzymes break down plastic waste, including textiles made from nylon 6,6 into raw materials, which are then seamlessly integrated into existing manufacturing processes to create a truly closed loop. EosEcoTM can recycle a breadth of feedstock inputs, including coloured and blended textiles like nylon 6,6 with spandex. EosEcoTM, together with NILIT's unique polymerization, spinning and technology will be able to create premium recycled Nylon 6, 6 yarn for global consumption.

About NILIT

Celebrating 50 years of excellence, NILIT offers the broadest collection of premium sustainable Nylon 6,6 yarns designed to empower the apparel industry's shift to a more sustainable position. Operating internationally, NILIT is the global leader in Nylon 6,6 yarns for apparel, dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable solutions that advance the textile industry.

NILIT will add Samsara Eco's EosEcoTM produced yarn to its innovative SENSIL® preferred portfolio of products which is manufactured according to NILIT's Total Product Sustainability criteria. These responsible yarns give designers the beautiful, environmentally considerate performance fabrics they need to create apparel collections that respond to consumer demands.

About Samsara Eco

Samsara Eco is using advanced, enzymatic recycling to end plastic pollution. With breakthrough science, Samsara Eco has developed a new way to break plastic down to its core molecules, which can then be used to recreate brand-new plastic, again and again. Its patented technology, EosEcoTM is a first-of-its-kind process that is genuinely better for the planet.

Samsara Eco's community is united by the shared mission to divert plastic from our landfills and oceans, and eliminate the need to create plastic from fossil fuels, (whether it's for the bottles we drink from or the clothes we wear) for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

In partnership with the Australian National University (ANU), Samsara Eco launched in 2020 with the backing of Main Sequence and Woolworths Group's W23. It has raised more than AUD $160M in funding from local and global investors including Breakthrough Victoria, DCVC, Hitachi, lululemon, Temasek, Wildcard Ventures, Wollemi Capital and more.

