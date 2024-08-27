Hoolock Gibbons: 7 UNKNOWN things about these highly intelligent Apes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hoolock gibbons, highly intelligent and social apes, are known for their remarkable agility and distinctive vocalizations. Native to the forests of South and Southeast Asia, these primates are increasingly threatened by habitat loss and hunting, earning them a vulnerable status on the IUCN Red List

Hoolock gibbons, highly intelligent, agile apes, are known for their melodious calls and monogamous social structure. Native to Southeast Asia, they face threats like habitat loss

Hoolock gibbons are known for their loud, melodious calls, which can be heard over long distances. These vocalizations are used for marking territory, communication between mates

Hoolock gibbons are arboreal and exhibit remarkable agility in the trees. They are capable of swinging between branches at speeds up to 55 km/h, using their long arms

These apes are monogamous and live in small family groups, consisting of a mated pair and their offspring. The strong bond between mates is maintained through grooming

Hoolock gibbons primarily inhabit the dense forests of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and China. Unfortunately, deforestation and human encroachment have led to a significant loss

Both species of Hoolock gibbons, the Western and Eastern, are listed as Vulnerable by the IUCN. The decline in their population is primarily due to habitat destruction

Unlike many primates, Hoolock gibbons do not build nests. Instead, they sleep sitting upright on branches, with their arms wrapped around the tree trunk or branches

Hoolock gibbons play a crucial role in their ecosystems as seed dispersers. By consuming a variety of fruits and spreading the seeds through their excrement