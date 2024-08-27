Hyderabad To Host Global AI Summit On Sep 5-6

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) The Telangana will be organising the Global AI Summit in Hyderabad on September 5 and 6, it was announced on Tuesday.

Minister for Information Technology, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, said that the summit aims to position Hyderabad as the global AI Capital.

"AI holds immense potential for creating inclusive solutions, and our government is committed to fostering collaboration between leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive significant positive societal impact. Telangana is well-equipped to achieve these goals," he told a news conference.

"However, with great power comes great responsibility. As we leverage AI, we must ensure it serves humanity with fairness, transparency, and accountability," he said.

The Minister said the government was working closely with the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), whose vast experience will be invaluable to the Summit's success.

He also invited the industry to collaborate on the state's initiatives, such as the upcoming skilling university and the ambitious AI City, which is coming up on 200 acres.

HYSEA President, Prashanth Nandella, stated that the industry views this government initiative as very timely, especially as "we are at the forefront of experiencing the impact, power, and potential of an AI-driven future.".

He said the significance of AI for the industry was evident at HYSEA's annual national summit in February 2024, where discussions centred on how "AI will shape the future of the industry, economy, and business both in India and globally".

He emphasised HYSEA's commitment to supporting the summit and beyond, focusing on creating an industry-ready workforce with AI skills.

"We plan to upskill over 10,000 students in AI/GenAI in collaboration with TASK, T-Hub, TSIC, and other key government organisations," he said.

The summit will feature a panel discussion on "AI for Enterprise Success". It will explore how enterprises are integrating AI into their products, solutions, and services to deliver enhanced customer value and maintain a competitive edge. This track will highlight how companies are utilising AI across all areas of their operations - from product development to sales, marketing, and process improvements to achieve operational excellence and propel business success.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Partner - Emerging Tech, PwC will be the moderator. Anand Raman, Partner, AI & Search, Microsoft, Kishore Seshagiri, Executive Director, Broadridge, Arijit Sarker, Vice President, Google, Sai Gumma, Managing Director, JPMC and Sangeeta Yanamandra, Vice President, AI, Analytics & LegalTech and Site Leader, Opentext, will be among the panellists.