PMJDY Marks 10 Years: Beneficiaries Thank PM Modi For Financial Inclusion (IANS Special)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) As India commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on August 28, beneficiaries of one of the ambitious initiatives of the Narendra Modi are all praise for it.

Launched on August 28, 2014, the scheme has successfully integrated the poor and marginalised sections of the country into the system. It has also facilitated the direct transfer of social security benefits through Direct Transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries.

Millions of people have benefited from the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, and many beneficiaries have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. In conversations with IANS on Tuesday, they shared their experiences and the positive impact of the scheme.

Neetu Yadav from Bhopal mentioned that opening an account under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana brought significant convenience. Before having a bank account, they used to keep money at home, which posed risks of theft and loss.

With the Jan Dhan account, they now enjoy better security and receive government benefits directly, such as the Ladli Behna Yojana and gas subsidy, in their bank accounts.

Beneficiary Mamta recalled the difficulties she faced when trying to open a bank account before the scheme. She had to make several trips to the bank, and seeing others with accounts made her wish for one as well. With the PMJDY, she has saved a considerable amount of money and is now able to plan better for the future.

Another female beneficiary highlighted that she opened her account eight years ago through the Jan Dhan scheme. She expressed her surprise at the benefits she received, including the Ladli Behna Yojana. Before the scheme, getting a bank account required multiple visits to banks. She is thankful that government funds are now deposited directly into her account without any deductions.

Shailendra Kumar from Bihar shared that he opened his account under the scheme in 2015. Previously, opening a bank account was fraught with difficulties, but the zero-balance feature of the Jan Dhan account made it possible for him to have a bank account.

Student Narottam Singh opened his account under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana upon turning 18, as his school required it for a scholarship. The scheme's zero-balance requirement made it easy for him to open an account and receive his scholarship funds.

Beneficiary Sheela Yadav mentioned that before the PMJDY, opening a bank account required money. However, with the scheme, she was able to open an account with zero balance.

Usha Devi also recounted her experience of opening an account under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana ten years ago. Previously, banks demanded a deposit of Rs. 5,000 to open an account, but the scheme allowed her to open an account with zero balance.

Himanshu Nagpal, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Varanasi, reported that in Prime Minister Modi's constituency of Varanasi, 1,866,621 accounts have been opened as of now under the PMJDY.

The scheme benefits every family, and pensions and subsidies are directly deposited into accounts without intermediaries. Camps are set up in villages to open accounts with zero balance for new residents.

Satyavati Devi from Mathura shared that having an account under the PMJDY has been extremely beneficial. Subsidy payments are now directly credited to her account, which has been a great help.

Panchi Devi mentioned that pension and gas subsidies are directly deposited into her Jan Dhan account, which aids in managing her expenses.

The objective of the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, introduced by the Modi government, was to empower the economically weaker sections and integrate them into the banking sector. It provides banking services to those previously without access.

The scheme requires no initial deposit and no minimum balance. Each account holder is issued a free RuPay debit card. According to data from the Ministry of Finance, over 500 million Jan Dhan accounts have been opened under this scheme.